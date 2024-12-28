In the Major League Baseball diamond, where stars often shine with astronomical salaries, managers have historically been the least-paid strategists. However, in recent years, this trend has started to shift.

An iconic example is Craig Counsell, who, after signing a five-year, $40 million contract with the Chicago Cubs, became the highest-paid manager in MLB history, according to sources like Front Office Sports.

This shift in perception and compensation highlights the importance of their role in the dynamics of the game and in achieving championships. Next, we will explore the 15 highest-paid managers and how this reflect their experience.

Top 15 MLB’s highest-paid coaches

Rank Coach Team Earnings 1 Craig Counsell Chicago Cubs $8 million 2 Torey Lovullo Arizona Diamondbacks $5 million 3 Bruce Bochy Texas Rangers $4.5 million 4 Ron Washington Los Angeles Angels $4 million 5 Stephen Vogt Cleveland Guardians $4 million 6 Bob Melvin San Francisco Giants $4 million 7 Mike Shildt San Diego Padres $4 million 8 Brian Snitker Atlanta Braves $4 million 9 Dave Martinez Washington Nationals $3.5 million 10 Aaron Boone New York Yankees $3.3 million 11 Dave Roberts Los Angeles Dodgers $3.25 million 12 Alex Cora Boston Red Sox $3 million 13 Kevin Cash Tampa Bay Rays $1.66 million 14 Derek Shelton Pittsburgh Pirates $1.5 million 15 Carlos Mendoza New York Mets $1.5 million

15. Carlos Mendoza – New York Mets | $1.5 million

Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets speaks during a press conference before the game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on June 26, 2024. (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Carlos Mendoza, previously bench coach for the New York Yankees, took on the role of manager of the New York Mets in 2023, signing a contract with an annual salary of $1.5 million. Known for his ability to connect with players and his deep knowledge of the game, he faces the task of leading the Mets to meet the high expectations of their market and fanbase, leveraging a roster full of talent and significant resources.

14. Derek Shelton – Pittsburgh Pirates | $1.5 million

Manager Derek Shelton #17 of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses during the 2024 Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day at Pirate City on February 20, 2024. (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Derek Shelton has been at the helm of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 2020, working on an ambitious rebuilding project. While the on-field results have been mixed, he has been praised for his focus on developing young players and his ability to create a positive clubhouse environment. With a salary of $1.5 million, his success will be measured in the long term as the Pirates look to return to competitiveness in the National League Central.

13. Kevin Cash – Tampa Bay Rays | $1.66 million

Manager Kevin Cash #16 of the Tampa Bay Rays poses for a portrait during photo day on February 17, 2019. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Kevin Cash, manager of the Tampa Bay Rays since 2015, is known for his innovative approach and advanced use of statistics, qualities that have kept the Rays competitive despite having one of the lowest budgets in MLB. With an annual salary of $1.66 million, he represents the team’s commitment to efficiency and strategy, standing out as the architect of a sustainable model that has taken the Rays to several postseasons and a World Series appearance in 2020.

12. Alex Cora – Boston Red Sox | $3 million

Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 20, 2024. (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Alex Cora, who led the Boston Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018, signed a contract extension in July 2024 for three years and more than $21 million, raising his annual salary to approximately $7 million. His return has been marked by a surprising recovery of the team, positioning them once again as contenders in the American League.

11. Dave Roberts – Los Angeles Dodgers | $3.25 million

Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks back to the dugout after relieving starting pitcher Jack Flaherty #0 during the second inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series. (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Dave Roberts, managing the Los Angeles Dodgers, has led the team to multiple World Series appearances, including a title in 2020. With a salary of $3.25 million, his management combines advanced analytics and excellent personnel management, keeping the Dodgers a powerhouse in the National League.

10. Aaron Boone – New York Yankees | $3.3 million

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Aaron Boone, a former player and now manager of the New York Yankees, earns a salary of $3.3 million. Under his leadership, the Yankees have maintained their status as constant contenders in the American League, though the pressure to reach and win the World Series remains intense in the Big Apple.

9. Dave Martinez – Washington Nationals | $3.5 million

Manager Dave Martinez #4 of the Washington Nationals reacts during the seventh inning of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park on July 31, 2023. (Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Dave Martinez, who guided the Washington Nationals to their first World Series title in 2019, remains at the helm of the team with a $3.5 million salary. Despite challenges in recent seasons, his ability to inspire and develop young talent keeps hope alive for a resurgence in the U.S. capital.

8. Brian Snitker – Atlanta Braves | $4 million

Manager Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves reacts after being hit by a ball in the dugout in the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on July 3, 2024. (Source: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Brian Snitker, an iconic figure in the Atlanta Braves organization, has been instrumental in the team’s recent success, including a World Series title in 2021. With a $4 million salary, his leadership and experience continue to be pillars in the Braves’ aspirations in the National League.

7. Mike Shildt – San Diego Padres | $4 million

Manager Mike Shildt #8 of the San Diego Padres poses for a portrait during Photo Day at the Peoria Sports Complex on February 20, 2024. (Source: Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Mike Shildt, who previously led the St. Louis Cardinals to multiple postseason appearances, was hired by the San Diego Padres with a $4 million annual salary. His analytical approach and attention to detail are seen as key elements to harness the young and promising talent in the organization.

6. Bob Melvin – San Francisco Giants | $4 million

San Francisco manager Bob Melvin in the dugout before the MLB NL west game between the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants in 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Newscom World)

Bob Melvin, with a career that includes successful stints with the Oakland Athletics and the San Diego Padres, took the reins of the San Francisco Giants, signing a $4 million annual contract. Known for his ability to maximize the performance of his rosters, he aims to return the Giants to the top of the National League West.

5. Stephen Vogt – Cleveland Guardians | $4 million

Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt walks back to the dugout when he makes a pitching change, while the Tampa Bay Rays wait to bat during seventh inning. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Stephen Vogt, a former catcher known for his clubhouse leadership, took on the role of manager of the Cleveland Guardians with a $4 million salary per season. Though relatively new to the managerial ranks, his knowledge of the game and his ability to communicate effectively with players have been highlighted as his main strengths.

4. Ron Washington – Los Angeles Angels | $4 million

Manager Ron Washington #37 of the Los Angeles Angels poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 21, 2024. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Ron Washington, known for his focus on defensive development and his ability to connect with players, joined the Los Angeles Angels with a $4 million annual contract. His arrival aims to capitalize on the talents of stars like Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, with hopes of leading the Angels to the postseason and beyond.

3. Bruce Bochy – Texas Rangers | $4.5 million

The Texas Rangers and manager Bruce Bochy defeated Tampa on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, 5-1, to sweep the three-game series in 2023. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Bruce Bochy, a veteran manager with multiple World Series titles, took the helm of the Texas Rangers and, in his first season, led the team to its first championship in 2023. With a salary of $4.5 million, he brings vast experience and a winning mentality that has transformed the Rangers into perennial contenders.

2. Torey Lovullo – Arizona Diamondbacks | $5 million

Manager, Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday October 7, 2017. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Torey Lovullo has been a key figure in the revitalization of the Arizona Diamondbacks. After a standout 2023 season, in which the team reached the World Series, he signed a contract extension in November of that year, securing his position with an annual salary of $5 million. His leadership has been essential to the franchise’s resurgence in the competitive National League.

1. Craig Counsell – Chicago Cubs | $8 million

Craig Counsell #30 of the Chicago Cubs walks off the field after being ejected in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 29, 2024. (Source: Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Craig Counsell, known for his success with the Milwaukee Brewers, shocked the baseball world by joining the Chicago Cubs in November 2023 with a five-year, $40 million contract, becoming the highest-paid manager in MLB history. During his tenure in Milwaukee, he led the team to multiple postseason appearances, solidifying his reputation as one of the sport’s most astute strategists.