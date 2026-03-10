Injured NY Yankees starter breaks silence with 4-word update on 2026 potential return

As the New York Yankees ramp up for the 2026 campaign, the organization continues to track the steady progress of several key arms slated for mid-season returns. Headlining that list is left-hander Carlos Rodon, who reached a pivotal rehab milestone by facing live hitters for the first time since offseason elbow surgery.

Speaking with YES Network following his 20-pitch session at Steinbrenner Field, Rodon remained measured regarding his specific return to the Bronx rotation. When asked about a potential target date for his regular-season debut, the southpaw deferred to the team’s medical staff, noting he is focused on the day-to-day process: “Whatever day they said,” Rodon remarked.

Despite the milestone, Rodon was careful not to look too far ahead, maintaining a cautious posture as he navigates the tail end of his recovery. The veteran pitcher emphasized the importance of monitoring how his surgically repaired elbow responds to increased intensity before committing to a firm timeline for a return to the Yankees’ staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I just target waking up the next day; I don’t sleep thinking about when I’ll be back,” Rodon admitted. He made it clear that his priority remains a full, sustainable recovery, trusting that once he is physically cleared, the results on the mound will follow.

Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees.

Advertisement

Inside the session: Rodon tests the velocity

There is always a sense of optimism in camp when a primary starter begins facing hitters again. In this instance, Rodon navigated a 20-pitch live batting practice session that offered plenty of encouragement for the Yankees’ front office.

Advertisement

see also Aaron Boone implies Juan Soto is the one regretting NY Yankees breakup to sign with NY Mets

Fastball Velocity: Rodon’s heater topped out at 94 mph—up from the 92 mph he showcased in recent bullpens—while sitting comfortably in the 92–93 mph range.

Rodon’s heater topped out at 94 mph—up from the 92 mph he showcased in recent bullpens—while sitting comfortably in the 92–93 mph range. Managerial Feedback: Aaron Boone was encouraged by the session, describing Rodon’s progress as being on a “pretty good timeline.” The skipper noted that the left-hander looked controlled and mechanically sound throughout the morning.

Aaron Boone was encouraged by the session, describing Rodon’s progress as being on a “pretty good timeline.” The skipper noted that the left-hander looked controlled and mechanically sound throughout the morning. The “Bike” Test: Rodon compared the experience to “riding a bike,” expressing satisfaction with how the velocity came out at an “easy, smooth pace” without him needing to max out his effort early in the process.

Advertisement

Next steps: The path to late-April

With his first live BP in the books, Rodon is expected to throw at least one more simulated session before the Yankees consider slotting him into a Grapefruit League game later this month. The goal remains a potential return to the big-league rotation by late April or early May.

Rodon will officially begin the year on the 15-day Injured List, a move that allows the Yankees to bridge the gap toward the return of ace Gerrit Cole. Cole, who is recovering from 2025 Tommy John surgery, is currently trending toward a late-May or June return, meaning Rodon’s progress is vital for stabilizing the rotation in the interim.

Advertisement

Advertisement