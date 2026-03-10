Trending topics:
Former NY Mets infielder restrains in heated clash with manager in the World Baseball Classic

Tempers flared during Panama’s final Pool A matchup at World Baseball Classic, as former New York Mets infielder and manager Jose Mayorga were involved in a heated dugout altercation.

By Santiago Tovar

Manager Jose Mayorga #17 of the Team Panama.
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesManager Jose Mayorga #17 of the Team Panama.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic has provided its share of highlight-reel moments, but Monday’s showdown in San Juan featured a scene that for all the wrong reasons. A heated exchange between Team Panama manager Jose Mayorga and former New York Mets infielder Jonathan Arauz overshadowed the final innings of Panama’s tournament run.

Following a ninth-inning groundout where Arauz appeared to lack hustle out of the box, the infielder returned to the dugout and immediately confronted Mayorga. The situation escalated rapidly, requiring teammates to physically restrain Arauz to prevent a full-blown altercation with his skipper on the national stage.

While the exact details of the exchange remain private, the tension likely stems from a lack of playing time. Arauz, who spent the 2023 season with the Mets, was relegated to just one start and five total at-bats during the tournament. That frustration appeared to boil over in the wake of his final out, exposing a clear rift between the veteran infielder and the Panamanian coaching staff.

Panama’s 4-3 loss to Colombia officially eliminated them from the WBC with a disappointing 1-3 record in Pool A. While Colombia celebrated keeping their 2029 qualification hopes alive, the atmosphere in the Panamanian clubhouse turned icy, shifting the focus from the game on the field to the internal discord that marred their exit.

Mayorga bristles at questions regarding Arauz confrontation

In the postgame presser following the heartbreaking defeat, reporters immediately pressed Mayorga on the dugout scuffle. The manager, visibly frustrated by the team’s exit and the lack of discipline, offered a blunt dismissal of the inquiry.

“I have no comment on the Arauz situation,” Mayorga stated. “Those are internal clubhouse matters, and we will handle them behind closed doors.” His refusal to elaborate only underscored the severity of the fallout as Panama prepares for an early flight home.

Panama face uncertain future after Pool A exit

The loss to Colombia not only ended Panama’s quarterfinal dreams but also placed their automatic bid for the 2029 World Baseball Classic in jeopardy. Finishing the group stage at 1-3, the team must now wait for the final Pool A tiebreakers to determine if they will be forced into the qualifying rounds for the next cycle.

Despite the late-tournament drama, Panama did see bright spots from players like Jose Caballero and Christian Bethancourt, who kept the team competitive throughout the week. However, the lasting image of their 2026 campaign will unfortunately be the “civil war” in the dugout rather than the play on the diamond.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
