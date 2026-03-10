Trending topics:
Dan Muse provides encouraging Sidney Crosby update, but Penguins are taking it slowly

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Dan Muse is happy with Sidney Crosby's progress, but the captain's return to the ice may have to wait a bit longer.

By Martín O’donnell

Sidney Crosby skating before a game.
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Dan Muse revealed that Sidney Crosby is progressing well from a lower-body injury, but poured cold water on any speculation that the captain will return sooner than expected.

“I think we’re going in the right direction. Nothing’s changed right now in terms of status, nothing’s changed in terms of anything else. We’ll continue to take it a step at a time,” Muse said Tuesday, via Penguins reporter Michelle Crechiolo. “But it’s obviously great having him out there.”

Crosby, 38, has been out since getting hurt with Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics quarterfinals. Watching him skate on Tuesday morning led many to wonder whether Crosby would play against the Hurricanes, but the game in Raleigh may come too soon for the Penguins captain.

* Developing story…

