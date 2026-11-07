NY Giants’ John Harbaugh addresses Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers’ status ahead of Week 9 game vs Eagles

John Harbaugh's New York Giants travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9, hoping to have both Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers available on the gridiron.

The New York Giants are looking to maintain their lead in the NFC East, making a win at Lincoln Financial Field crucial to their ambitions. Encouraging news regarding Cam Skattebo and his availability against the Philadelphia Eagles leaves the door open for him to suit up, while John Harbaugh is optimistic about Malik Nabers‘ chances of playing in Week 9.

“Yeah, let’s keep it open. Let’s keep it open, let’s see what happens,” Harbaugh told reporters regarding Skattebo‘s situation. Although the running back has yet to be confirmed for the game, the fact that his head coach hasn’t ruled him out is certainly an encouraging sign.

The news surrounding the receiving corps is much more positive, as Nabers is virtually a lock to be part of the team’s offense. One of the Giants’ most dangerous weapons in the passing game had a strong week of practice, and Harbaugh confirmed that he will be available against the Eagles.

Advertisement

“He practiced fully. He was full participation. It’s not an issue. He’ll be full-go for the game,” Harbaugh said. At a crucial point in the season, things seem to be falling into place for the Giants as they look to secure their fifth win of the campaign.

Head coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants

Injuries seem to be a thing of the past

Both Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo gave Giants fans a collective heart attack, but thankfully, it was mostly just smoke and no real fire. Nabers had everyone holding their breath with a quick knee scare in practice, though he cleared all tests and got the green light without even a game designation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Skattebo pulled his hamstring right at the end of that wild overtime run against Houston Texans, but he’s already back out there grinding through his recovery to get right back on the field. All in all, John Harbaugh and the Big Blue dodged a massive bullet and both playmakers are ready to keep cooking.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants looks on.

What’s next for the Giants beyond Week 9?

After Week 9, the Giants are right back under the bright lights hosting the Washington Commanders on Thursday, November 12 at MetLife Stadium. Next up, they stay at home to welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, November 22, before hitting the road to face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 29.

Advertisement

Key takeaways