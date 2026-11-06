Dylan Larkin reportedly takes hard stance on approved trade list to Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings face a delicate situation with Dylan Larkin, but a new report indicates a clear stance on his list of approved trade destinations.

A new chapter has unfolded in Dylan Larkin’s ongoing trade saga with the Detroit Red Wings. After the organization reportedly asked its longtime captain to expand the list of acceptable trade destinations, details have surfaced regarding Larkin’s firm response.

According to NHL Network insider David Pagnotta on DFO Insider, Larkin and his camp pushed back, informing the Red Wings that management needs to find a workable deal among the teams already submitted on his approved wish list.

The writing appears to be on the wall in Detroit. Following the recent action outside Little Caesars Arena, anticipation of an imminent departure after 12 years in the organization has reached an all-time high. Yet despite persistent chatter surrounding several clubs exploring a blockbuster move, uncertainty lingers over where he will ultimately land.

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Larkin finds himself in a tense standoff after the Red Wings suspended him without pay in late October, following his decision to step away until a trade materializes.

Dylan Larkin before a Red Wings game.

Which teams reportedly are on Larkin’s trade list?

While reports from outlets like The Score suggest Larkin prefers remaining with a U.S.-based franchise, rumors continue to swirl regarding potential interest from the Montreal Canadiens, even if they sit outside his current list.

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Larkin’s reported 10-team trade list includes:

Carolina Hurricanes Colorado Avalanche Dallas Stars Florida Panthers (one of his initial three reported requested destinations) Minnesota Wild (one of his initial three reported requested destinations) New Jersey Devils Tampa Bay Lightning Utah Mammoth Vegas Golden Knights (one of his initial three reported requested destinations) Washington Capitals

With several perennial Stanley Cup contenders featured on the list, anticipation across the NHL remains palpable as the Red Wings attempt to resolve an increasingly messy situation while their regular-season campaign presses forward.

Key takeaways

Dylan Larkin and his camp reportedly rejected requests to expand his approved trade list.

requests to expand his approved trade list. The Detroit Red Wings suspended Dylan Larkin without pay in late October.

Dylan Larkin without pay in late October. Dylan Larkin’s 10-team trade list reportedly includes the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche.

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