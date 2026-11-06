NY Jets rule out WR Garrett Wilson vs Chiefs in Week 9 of 2026 NFL season

The New York Jets will have to face the Kansas City Chiefs without star wideout Garrett Wilson.

The New York Jets officially ruled out star wide receiver Garrett Wilson for Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Team medical personnel placed the wideout in the NFL concussion protocol following a severe hit in Week 8.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Wilson did not practice at all this week. Consequently, head coach Aaron Glenn made the definitive call on Friday morning to hold him out.

His absence leaves a massive void atop the Jets’ offensive depth chart. New York must now adjust and adapt its passing attack against a top-tier Chiefs secondary, coached by Steve Spagnuolo.

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Omar Cooper Jr. could have a bounce back week

Rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. enters Sunday with a golden opportunity to reclaim a prominent role. Cooper drew zero targets last week against Las Vegas despite running routes on 75 percent of dropbacks.

Jets ruled out WR Garrett Wilson for Sunday’s game versus the Chiefs due to his concussion. pic.twitter.com/LHHaNUb08G — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2026

However, the explosive first-year wideout previously posted consecutive 100-yard performances against New England, who won’t have TreVeyon Henderson in upcoming weeks, and Miami. Therefore, Wilson’s absence guarantees Cooper a significant rise in perimeter targets.

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The offense might look stagnant without Wilson

Wilson represents the heartbeat of New York’s passing game, commanding 27 percent of targets this season. Without his elite route running, opposing cornerbacks can aggressively compress coverage near the line of scrimmage.

Furthermore, Kansas City’s disciplined safeties will focus heavily on stopping early-down runs. Unless young receivers win their individual matchups quickly, the entire offense risks grinding to a complete halt.

Key takeaways

The New York Jets ruled out Garrett Wilson against the Kansas City Chiefs.

against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. previously posted consecutive 100-yard performances this season.

this season. Garrett Wilson has commanded 27 percent of targets for New York this season.