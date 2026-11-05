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Phillies would reportedly eye Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernandez ahead of offseason hot stove

With one year remaining on his deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, outfielder Teoscar Hernandez would reportedly drawn significant interest from the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of next season.

Teoscar Hernandez #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty ImagesTeoscar Hernandez #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

While offseason chatter dominates the MLB landscape, Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez continues to draw trade speculation with one year remaining on his contract. A recent report linking him to the Philadelphia Phillies has quickly picked up steam across the league.

CBS Sports’ Dayn Perry identified three potential suitors that could pursue Hernandez ahead of next season: Philadelphia, the Chicago Cubs, and the Seattle Mariners, provided the veteran outfielder is open to a departure from Los Angeles.

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His remaining commitment with the Dodgers presents the primary hurdle for prospective bidders. Teams must weigh absorbing his $14.5 million salary for the 2027 campaign against waiting until he hits the open market in 2028.

For a Phillies club eager to rebound next season following sweeping coaching staff adjustments, adding Hernandez would mark a significant boost to their 2027 postseason aspirations.

Teoscar Hernandez looks on

Teoscar Hernandez #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs the bases.

Would Hernandez be a realistic fit for the Phillies?

Hernandez offers the everyday, right-handed power Philadelphia lacks behind left-handed anchors Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. His middle-of-the-order pop and proven postseason track record would translate seamlessly to hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park.

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Orioles expected to decline Luis Robert Jr.’s club option; Phillies loom as potential suitor

Defensively, however, Hernandez remains a below-average corner outfielder in his mid-30s. With Schwarber locked into the designated hitter role, Philadelphia would be forced to play Hernandez in the field every day, compounding an already vulnerable outfield defense.

Under contract in Los Angeles through 2027, acquiring him would require parting with valuable prospects while absorbing significant payroll. While his bat fills an obvious lineup void, his defensive profile and financial commitment make him a costly, high-risk target.

Key takeaways

  • Teoscar Hernandez continues to draw trade speculation with one year remaining on his contract.
  • Dayn Perry identified three suitors for Teoscar Hernandez: Philadelphia, Chicago, and Seattle.
  • Hernandez is owed $14.5 million in salary for the 2027 MLB campaign.

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Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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