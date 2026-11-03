NY Yankees reportedly thinking to weigh in on pursuit of Tarik Skubal in free agency

The New York Yankees have generated plenty of buzz across MLB regarding potential roster upgrades, with reports linking the club to an interest in ace Tarik Skubal.

Tarik Skubal’s brief stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season hardly went to plan. Following months of speculation surrounding his return from injury, the left-hander struggled to find his dominant form. Now testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent, Skubal has no shortage of suitors, and the New York Yankees could be lining up as one of them.

According to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, the Bronx Bombers are weighing an entry into the Skubal sweepstakes in the coming months as the ace surveys a pivotal offseason market.

With the crosstown rival New York Mets reportedly pacing the pursuit, Yankees fans are clamoring for a splash that could reshape the winter narrative for a club determined to bounce back and capture the 2027 World Series crown.

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Meanwhile, questions continue to swirl around another marquee name: Jazz Chisholm Jr. is drawing considerable outside interest on the open market after the Yankees declined to extend a qualifying offer heading into the offseason.

Tarik Skubal of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the dugout.

What a potential Skubal signing means for the Yankees’ rotation

Looking back at last season’s shortcomings, Skubal offers a direct solution to a recurring headache throughout Aaron Boone’s managerial tenure: the durability and October stamina of New York’s starting pitching.

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While the Yankees’ rotation put together stellar numbers across 162 games, the unit wore down under the postseason spotlight, routinely failing to pitch past the fifth inning. Skubal’s chief appeal lies in his proven ceiling as a true October workhorse capable of working deep into playoff games.

Landing Skubal would also create immediate roster flexibility. The Yankees could pivot by packaging one or two controllable rotation pieces from their current surplus—such as Clarke Schmidt or Luis Gil—to acquire an everyday third baseman, middle-infield reinforcement, or high-leverage relief help without depleting their top prospect capital.

Projecting Skubal’s market value

Examining the financial implications for Brian Cashman and company starts with market expectations for the elite southpaw. Industry projections peg Skubal in the neighborhood of an eight-year, $350 million pact, commanding an average annual value near $44 million.

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Adding a commitment of that magnitude would shove the Yankees well past the highest luxury-tax threshold, triggering a 110% surcharge on overages alongside steep draft-pick penalties. To pull it off, managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner would almost certainly mandate shedding existing veteran money elsewhere to keep the payroll within tolerable tax territory.

Key takeaways

The New York Yankees are reportedly weighing an entry into free agent Tarik Skubal’s sweepstakes.

an entry into free agent Tarik Skubal’s sweepstakes. Jazz Chisholm Jr. drew interest after the New York Yankees declined a qualifying offer.

after the New York Yankees declined a qualifying offer. Tarik Skubal is projected to land an eight-year, $350 million free-agent contract.