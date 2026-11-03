Giancarlo Stanton’s NY Yankees future hinges on Spring Training: Report

The New York Yankees may have already decided Giancarlo Stanton's fate, making upcoming Spring Training a final make-or-break audition for the slugger.

While the New York Yankees face multiple question marks across their roster heading into the winter, Giancarlo Stanton’s future with the club has emerged as one of the most pressing storylines ahead of the 2027 MLB season.

According to a report from YES Network’s Jack Curry, the Yankees are expected to evaluate Stanton’s status during spring training before determining whether to keep the veteran slugger on the roster for 2027 or move on via trade or release.

Stanton’s 2026 campaign was heavily derailed by injuries, and his late-season return yielded virtually no production in October. Limited to just two pinch-hit plate appearances during the postseason, Stanton went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts, posting a bleak .000/.000/.000 slash line.

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With the Seattle Mariners reportedly showing interest prior to the trade deadline, a change of scenery could appeal to Stanton as he enters what could be a defining year for the twilight of his career in 2027.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees warms up during team workouts.

Stanton’s current contract situation with the Yankees

Entering the final guaranteed year of the historic 13-year, $325 million mega-deal he originally signed with the Miami Marlins, Stanton faces an uncertain crossroads. He is owed a $25 million base salary for 2027, followed by a $25 million club option for 2028 that carries a $10 million buyout—the latter offset by the Marlins as part of the original 2017 trade agreement. Because Stanton holds a full no-trade clause, any decision on his destination ultimately rests in his hands.

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In the event of a trade, an acquiring club would effectively be responsible for the remaining $15 million owed by New York for the 2027 season, with Miami footing $10 million of the commitment. That discount could make the soon-to-be 37-year-old designated hitter an intriguing target for a contender in search of middle-of-the-order pop.

A potential end of a great tenure with the Yankees

From 2020 through 2024, Stanton authored some of the most memorable clutch moments in modern Bronx Bombers lore. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 postseason, he made MLB history by becoming the first player ever to homer in five consecutive games to open a single playoff run.

Two years later, Stanton delivered again in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the 2022 ALDS, launching a towering first-inning, three-run shot off Cleveland’s Aaron Civale to send New York to the ALCS. Earlier that summer in his hometown of Los Angeles, Stanton started at DH in the Midsummer Classic and crushed a game-tying, 457-foot blast off Tony Gonsolin, capturing 2022 All-Star Game MVP honors.

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His Bronx legacy reached its peak in October 2024, when he helped carry the Yankees’ offense to their first American League pennant in 15 years. Across 14 postseason games that fall, Stanton launched seven home runs and drove in 16 runs, highlighted by a dominant five-game ALCS against Cleveland in which he crushed four homers with a 1.222 OPS to claim ALCS MVP honors.

Key takeaways

The New York Yankees will reportedly evaluate Giancarlo Stanton’s status during spring training for 2027.

Giancarlo Stanton’s status during spring training for 2027. Giancarlo Stanton went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts during the 2026 postseason.

with two strikeouts during the 2026 postseason. Giancarlo Stanton is owed $25 million in base salary for the 2027 season.