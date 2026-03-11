Jose Berrios’ WBC hopes dashed again as an unexpected issue block Puerto Rico return

Team Puerto Rico enters the knockout stage of the World Baseball Classic as a legitimate title contender following a dominant showing in Pool A. While the squad is gearing up for a high-stakes quarterfinal matchup in Houston, the status of right-hander Jose Berrios became the tournament’s biggest soap opera after a series of unexpected insurance hurdles nearly sidelined “La Makina” for the remainder of the bracket.

General Manager Carlos Beltran initially delivered the disappointing news that Berrios had been denied insurance coverage due to a late-season injury stint in 2025. “I want to take this opportunity to announce that José Berríos is not going to be with us in Houston; I was in communication with him and the WBC informed me that he wasn’t approved,” Beltran told reporters in a press conference that sent shockwaves through the island’s fanbase.

The news “devastated” the clubhouse, as manager Yadier Molina had been banking on the veteran’s experience for the winner-take-all rounds, especially after Puerto Rico’s successful pool play sweep against Colombia, Panama, Canada, and Cuba.

Puerto Rico now awaits the winner of Wednesday’s pivotal Pool B finale between Team Italy and Team Mexico to determine their quarterfinal opponent. Depending on the results in Houston, the “Team Rubio” faithful could be looking at a blockbuster collision with Team USA, setting the stage for a rematch of the 2017 championship game.

Jose Berrios of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on March 27, 2025 in Toronto.

Why Berrios faced an insurance blockade?

The insurance dispute stemmed from Berrios’ first-ever career stint on the Injured List, a late-September elbow inflammation issue that saw him finish the 2025 season on the sidelines for the Blue Jays. Under the WBC’s strict health protocols, insurers were hesitant to cover a high-value arm with recent “chronic” concerns, leading to his original exclusion from the San Juan round.

His presence was expected to effectively stabilize a pitching staff that had been forced to rely heavily on its bullpen depth during the high-scoring battles of the opening round.

Adjusting the rotation: Puerto Rico’s pitching outlook

The non-addition of Berrios highlights other potential replacements like Seth Lugo and Jose De Leon back into flexible long-relief roles for the quarterfinal stage. Manager Molina also has young arms like Elmer Rodriguez and Eduardo Rivera available, providing the most versatile pitching staff the island has fielded in recent history.

With the bracket now nearly set, Puerto Rico finds itself in prime position to reach its third final in the last four tournaments. The “Dream Team” remains the safest bet to secure a spot in the Miami semifinals.

