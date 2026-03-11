Panthers have reportedly made final decision on Sergei Bobrovsky after Canadiens trade rumors

The Panthers have made a clear decision regarding Sergei Bobrovsky after weeks of speculation leading up to the NHL trade deadline. Several rumors linked the veteran goalie to potential moves, with teams such as the Montreal Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers reportedly showing interest.

Despite the noise around the league, Bobrovsky ultimately was not moved, a sign that the Panthers intend to keep him for the near future as they continue pushing to remain among the top contenders in the Stanley Cup race. Now, attention has shifted from trade speculation to the possibility of a new contract.

According to a report from David Pagnotta, discussions between the Florida Panthers and Bobrovsky are expected to continue as both sides evaluate what a potential extension could look like. “Contract talks with Sergei Bobrovsky will also continue. He first asked for a long-term extension and I think the Panthers prefer a two or three-year deal.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Sergei Bobrovsky leave the Florida Panthers?

No. Sergei Bobrovsky will not leave the Florida Panthers. Despite the rumors, the team’s front office decided to keep him, closing the door to any contender interested in a trade not only this season but also heading into the next one.

Sergei Bobrovsky and a contract extension with Panthers

The interesting part of the negotiations will undoubtedly be the length of the new contract. Bobrovsky is 37 years old and, despite his great talent, the Panthers do not seem willing to go for anything longer than two years.

Advertisement