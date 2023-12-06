The 2023 MLB season finished more than a month ago, and things were relatively quiet in the league. Until now. On Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the New York Yankees are finalizing a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres to land Juan Soto.

Trent Grisham would also join the star outfielder in the Big Apple, with Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, and Kyle Higashioka reportedly going in the other direction.

At 25, the Dominican outfielder would give the Bronx Bombers a much-needed upgrade in their lineup, which also boasts Aaron Judge. Before we can tell how this trade goes down in franchise history, we’ll take a look at other memorable deals pulled off by the Yankees.

Giancarlo Stanton

Despite being an extremely storied and popular franchises in sports history, it had been a while since the Yankees made a big trade. Perhaps their last big move before the Soto deal was the one that saw them land Giancarlo Stanton in 2017.

Coming off a fantastic season with the Miami Marlins, the right fielder declared by then his intention to wave a no-trade clause only for the Yankees or Dodgers. Stanton was ready to take his talents elsewhere, so New York made sure not to blow this opportunity. In return, the team sent Starlin Castro, SS Jose Devers, and RHP Jorge Guzman to South Florida.

Alex Rodriguez

Earlier this century, the Yankees struck a blockbuster deal to get Alex Rodriguez from the Rangers. In February 2004, the Bronx Bombers stepped in before the then reigning MVP joined the Red Sox, so it was a real masterclass by the front office.

A-Rod won AL MVP three years later and in 2007, but most importantly, he was member of the team that won the 2009 World Series. Not only that ended a nine-year drought, but it remains the franchise’s last success to date.

Babe Ruth

To talk about the greatest deal not only in franchise, but perhaps in MLB history, we have to get on the DeLorean time machine and go back to 1920, when the Yankees landed Babe Ruth.

That move changed the fate both for the Yankees and the Red Sox. While Boston wouldn’t win another championship until 2004, New York went on to become the winningest team in the league.