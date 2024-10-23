Longest MLB playoff game in history: Could 2024 set a new record?

Trending topics:
With the MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees just around the corner, fans are eagerly anticipating an exciting showdown between two of baseball's most iconic franchises.

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers tags out DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees at second base during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesMookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers tags out DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees at second base during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Santiago Tovar

MLB fans are buzzing with excitement as the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees approaches. These two iconic franchises are set to meet again, with the title on the line in what promises to be a captivating series.

As Game 1 nears, anticipation is building for a memorable showdown. With both teams ready to give their all, fans are hoping for intense matchups, thrilling plays, and possibly even record-breaking moments.

Memories of past World Series battles linger, especially for the Dodgers and the Yankees fans, who have witnessed their teams compete on the grandest stage for a long time.

MLB’s longest playoff game in history

One of the most unforgettable moments in MLB playoff history happened in 2014 during the National League Division Series between the Giants and the Nationals. Game 2 was tied 1-1 in the 9th inning, and it wasn’t until the 18th inning that the game finally ended, with Brandon Belt’s homer sealing the win for the Giants.

San Francisco Giants celebrating

Pablo Sandoval #48 and Brandon Belt #9 of the San Francisco Giants celebrate with their teammates after defeating the Washington Nationals in the eighteenth inning 2 to 1 in Game Two of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park on October 4, 2014 in Washington, DC.

This marathon game remains one of the longest in postseason history and set the stage for the Giants’ eventual World Series victory over the Kansas City Royals in a dramatic seven-game series.

MLB World Series history between New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB’s Longest World Series Game

In terms of time, the longest World Series game occurred in 2018, when the Dodgers faced the Boston Red Sox in Game 3. The game lasted an astonishing 7 hours and 20 minutes, stretching into the 18th inning.

Max Muncy’s walk-off home run secured the only win for the Dodgers in that series. Despite the thrilling victory, the Dodgers fell to the Red Sox in the series, losing 4-1. Still, the epic Game 3 is remembered as one of the most grueling battles in World Series history.

Dodgers vs. Yankees: MLB’s Greatest Rivalry

The Dodgers and Yankees represent one of the most storied rivalries in World Series history. Having faced each other 11 times since 1941, this matchup is the most frequent World Series rivalry.

The Yankees have historically dominated, winning 8 of those 11 contests. One of the most iconic series between the two came in 1947 when the Yankees edged out the Dodgers in seven games, a series filled with dramatic moments and a total of 39 runs scored for New York.

This Thursday marks the start of their 12th World Series clash, and it’s bound to be another unforgettable chapter in baseball history. Whether the Yankees extend their legacy or the Dodgers claim victory, this series will surely be one for the ages.

