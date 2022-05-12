History was made on Tuesday evening when rookie MLB pitcher Reid Detmers threw a no hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays. Detmers joins a select group of pitchers to throw a no hitter in their rookie season.

Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no hitter | Who are the other rookie MLB pitchers to throw one?

Imagine getting to the Majors, imagine becoming a starting pitcher, then imagine throwing a no hitter in only your 11th career MLB game? That’s what happened to Los Angeles Angels left hander Reid Detmers.

Detmers threw 108 pitches and struck out only two batters on the way to a historic no hitter after the Angels schooled the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0. While not completely a dominating pitching performance, Detmers got a lot of help from the defense after throwing more than six innings for the first time in his career.

For Reid Detmers it was a night to remember, and he became a part of a select group, rookie pitchers to throw a no hitter. Here are the rest of the rookies to throw a perfect game.

Rookie pitchers that threw no hitters

In his first start Tyler Gilbert threw a no hitter in 2021 against the San Diego Padres in a 7-0 victory in August. In June of 2015 Chris Heston did so for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets.

Clay Buchholz threw a perfect game for the Red Sox against a completely dominated Baltimore Orioles 10-0 in 2007. Anibal Sanchez did the miracle in 2006 in a tight 2-0 victory for the Florida Marlins over the Diamondbacks.

Bud Smith in 2001 did it for the Cardinals in a 4-0 win over the Padres in early September just before 9/11. Rounding out the list are Jose Jimenez (Cardinals at D-backs, 1-0) June 25, 1999, Wilson Alvarez (White Sox at Orioles, 7-0) Aug. 11, 1991, and below the rest of the rookies to pitch no hitters:

• Mike Warren, Sept. 29, 1983

Athletics vs. White Sox, 3-0

• Jim Bibby, July 30, 1973

Rangers at Athletics, 3-0

• Steve Busby, April 27, 1973

Royals at Tigers, 3-0

• Burt Hooton, April 16, 1972

Cubs vs. Phillies, 4-0

• Vida Blue, Sept. 21, 1970

Athletics vs. Twins, 6-0

• Don Wilson, June 18, 1967

Astros vs. Braves, 2-0

• Bo Belinsky, May 5, 1962

Angels vs. Orioles, 2-0

• Sam Jones, May 12, 1955

Cubs vs. Pirates, 4-0

• Bobo Holloman, May 6, 1953

Browns vs. Athletics, 6-0 (first career start)

• Bill McCahan, Sept. 3, 1947

Athletics vs. Senators, 3-0

• Vern Kennedy, Aug. 31, 1935

White Sox vs. Indians, 5-0

• Paul Dean, Sept. 21, 1934

Cardinals at Dodgers, 3-0

• Charlie Robertson, April 30, 1922

White Sox at Tigers, 2-0 (PG)

• Jeff Tesreau, Sept. 6, 1912

Giants at Phillies, 3-0

• Nick Maddox, Sept. 20, 1907

Pirates vs. Superbas, 2-1

• Christy Mathewson, July 15, 1901

Giants at Cardinals, 5-0

• Bumpus Jones, Oct. 15, 1892

Reds vs. Pirates, 7-1, 5-0

