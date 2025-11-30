Los Angeles Dodgers face early challenge ahead of upcoming MLB season

After clinching their second consecutive title, the Los Angeles Dodgers have firmly established themselves as the team to beat in Major League Baseball. With Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki fortifying their lineup, the Dodgers have demonstrated that their insatiable hunger for victory is sending ripples through the MLB landscape.

However, the team now faces its first setback, as confirmed by Kike Hernandez, who detailed his recent elbow surgery set in motion this past November. “They went in thinking it was going to be an extensor release, and when they went in, they realized I had torn that thing completely off the bone…“ Hernandez disclosed on the Baseball & Coffee show with Adam Ottavino.

This development presents a challenge for the Dodgers as they gear up for the next season. Hernandez, who was a key part of their plans, will be unavailable until at least the second month of the upcoming season, as he revealed during the show.

“It turned out to be an extensor repair. I’ll be out for, like, a month or two next year,” Hernandez noted, reflecting on his recovery timeline following the surgery this month.

Hernandez’s possibility to stay with the Dodgers

Despite this setback, the Dodgers remain optimistic about re-signing Kike Hernandez to bolster their roster. His ongoing recovery is seen as a potential asset, and the team reportedly has strong interest in retaining him for the next season, although he is currently a free agent.

Dave McKain of Dodgers Nation speculated that this situation could actually aid in facilitating a reunion. “This may actually help the Dodgers retain him. A reunion is far more likely given the fact that an opposing team likely doesn’t have the luxury of waiting on Hernandez to return to the field,” McKain observed.

Hernandez’s versatility with the Dodgers

Hernandez’s versatility is a significant attraction for potential suitors next season. Last year, he was a Swiss Army knife for the Dodgers, filling multiple critical roles as needed throughout the regular season.

Whether at first base, second base, third base, or in the outfield at left and center, Hernandez demonstrated a remarkable adaptability that was instrumental in the Dodgers’ World Series triumph this season, showcasing his value to any team willing to invest in his diverse skill set.

