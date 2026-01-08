MLB insider reveals how NY Mets would risk missing out on Kyle Tucker

The New York Mets are openly pursuing Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, one of the most discussed names on the market in recent days, as his future ahead of the next MLB season remains uncertain. While the Mets are widely viewed as serious contenders, there is also a clear path in which they could ultimately lose out on the star outfielder.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Mets cannot realistically expect to land Tucker by relying solely on a short-term deal with a high average annual value. “They are not always easy to do when the market exists to go longer for those players, and I expect that is the position he is going to be in,” Rosenthal said, pointing to the challenges New York faces in negotiations.

The Mets want Kyle Tucker, but the club remains hesitant to hand out another 10-year commitment. Tucker, however, may require that type of deal to leave Chicago. New York could attempt to bridge the gap with a shorter contract that carries an inflated AAV, but that strategy puts them at risk if rival clubs are willing to meet long-term demands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even so, the baseball fit is obvious. Pairing Tucker with Juan Soto would instantly reshape the lineup and bring balance to an outfield that currently lacks depth and consistency. Tucker’s elite offensive profile, plate discipline, and athleticism explain why the Mets view him as a transformational addition rather than just another offseason target.

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs bats against the Giants.

Advertisement

Kyle Tucker’s numbers

Last season with the Chicago Cubs, Tucker posted a .266 batting average with a .377 on-base percentage and a .464 slugging percentage, adding 22 home runs and 73 RBIs across 136 games. He finished the year with a 136 wRC+, a .363 wOBA, and an impressive 0.99 walk-to-strikeout ratio.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets avoid legal trouble with multiple signings as Cody Bellinger, Kyle Tucker pursuit continues

In every season in which Tucker has played at least 75 games, his strikeout rate has stayed below 20 percent while his walk rate has remained above nine percent. He recorded an OPS of .800 or better in each of those years, and during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he produced at least 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases, reinforcing his value as he enters his age 29 season.

Advertisement

The Mets are not the frontrunners

Despite the interest, the Mets are not viewed as the leading club in the race. According to Rosenthal, the Toronto Blue Jays currently hold that distinction, positioning themselves aggressively after Tucker’s strong run with the Cubs. Several high-profile franchises remain involved, increasing the pressure on New York.

For the Mets, the outfield problem is no longer theoretical but structural. With Juan Soto standing as the only reliable everyday presence, the roster lacks both stability and upside. Without a willingness to adapt their contract philosophy, New York risks watching Kyle Tucker land elsewhere in the MLB.

Advertisement