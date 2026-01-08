Chiefs’ Travis Kelce reveals the factor that could keep him playing amid retirement rumors

The Kansas City Chiefs endured a season to forget, something that had not happened in a long time after building an NFL dynasty defined by sustained dominance. One of the central pillars of that run has been Travis Kelce, whose future with the franchise suddenly feels uncertain. Although this past season may have been his final one in Kansas City, Kelce is not making any definitive decisions yet and is currently focused on rest and recovery during the offseason.

Kelce addressed his mindset while speaking with his older brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on the January 7 episode of their New Heights podcast. The veteran tight end made it clear that his priority right now is stepping away from the grind. “Every season ends for me, I just put my feet up and I be a human, because I’ve been putting my body through the wringer for the love of it,” Travis said.

He also reflected on the physical toll that comes with playing deep into the season year after year. “I do enjoy playing football and the physical aspect of it,” Kelce explained. “There’s something about feeling the wear and tear of the football season, just getting ready for a game knowing your body’s beat down. It makes you feel like an animal just trying to survive out there.”

While retirement rumors continue to circulate, Kelce revealed that the Chiefs are fully aware of his current stance. He acknowledged that there is still something pulling him toward the game, even as he evaluates what comes next. “I’ll be trying to figure out what I’m gonna do next in terms of my future in football,” Kelce said. “I’ve talked to people in the facility already during exit meetings, they know where I stand right now. There’s still a lot of love for the game, and I don’t think I’ll ever lose that.”

A decision still not made

For Kelce, the decision remains open, and his physical condition will ultimately play a major role. He emphasized that giving his body time to heal will determine whether another season is realistic. “If my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel confident that I can give another 18 to 21-week run, I would do it in a heartbeat,” he said. “Right now, it’s about finding that answer and seeing how my body feels once everything settles down.”

The Chiefs selected Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, a move that reshaped the franchise for more than a decade. During the 2025–26 season, the three-time Super Bowl champion finished with 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 11.2 yards per catch across 17 games as a key target alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Although Kelce remains among the league’s most respected tight ends, his production has declined compared to earlier peaks. In 2022, he delivered one of the best seasons of his career, recording 110 receptions, 1,338 yards, 12 touchdowns, and helping the Chiefs capture another Super Bowl title. Even so, his legacy is unquestionable, highlighted by three Super Bowl championships, ten Pro Bowl selections, four First Team All-Pro honors, and a lasting impact on the modern NFL tight end position.