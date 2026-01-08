Not NY Yankees or NY Mets: Cody Bellinger seen as favorite over Kyle Tucker for another team

This MLB offseason has developed one of the most intense bidding wars in recent memory. That’s thanks to Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker. Two of the teams involved in said bidding wars are the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, but now a third team could get involved with both of these names.

According to Bruce Levine 670TheScore, the Chicago Cubs would love having Bellinger return to the team even more than what they’d want to retain Tucker. According to Levine, “It’s gonna cost you some money because there’s a bidding war going on for him right now,” but still Chicago wants its former outfielder back.

Bellinger played for the Cubs in 2023 and 2024. As a Cub, Bellinger slashed .286/ .340/.475 and batted 44 home runs and drove in 175 runs. It seems like the Cubs are willing to let Tucker go if that means bringing Bellinger back, which is an unexpected twist for the two most coveted outfielders on the market who are getting battled by the Yankees and Mets.

Tucker then could shift his focus clearer

If Bellinger is back, Tucker is effectively going away. There is no space for both of them on the field and financially. Also, Bellinger is wanting a six-year deal, so that’s a long-term project. The timelines just don’t align.

Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs.

If Tucker didn't have any other suitors, that'd be one thing, but he is wanted. Tucker will get a bag and be a star wherever he goes. In fact, Tucker's best option might have appeared recently.

Should the Cubs favor Bellinger over Tucker?

The Bellinger deal could bring plenty of hype. After all, he is a former MVP and is coming off a great year. Also, he is a loved figure in the Cubs locker room. But there is a key thing here. Bellinger is older.

On the other hand, Bellinger would be much more cheaper than Tucker. Bellinger is asking for six years and around $30 million a year. Tucker could be looking at a much more lengthier and heavier annual fee.