Chiefs coach confirms he’s leaving Andy Reid for another team in 2026

The coaching staff changes continue for Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026. Not only are the Chiefs losing longtime assistant coach Alex Whittingham to the University of Michigan, they are now watching another defensive coach leave for a job in college football.

On Wednesday, Joseph Pasteris was the first to report that the Chiefs were parting ways with wide receivers coach Connor Embree ahead of the 2026 NFL season, a move later confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

But another report from Pasteris that appeared to go unnoticed was the departure of Chiefs defensive quality control coach Louie Addazio after two seasons, with Adazio announcing his new gig later in the day.

Addazio confirmed on social media that he’s joining the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels for the 2026 college football season. Not only did he react to a couple of signings by the Rebels, but also left a message showing his excitement about this new chapter in his career.

“Fired up for September!!,” Addazio wrote along with a GIF of the UNLV Rebels on his X account, where he also revealed his new position by updating his bio to “UNLV OL Coach.”

Louie Addazio’s time with Reid in Kansas City

Addazio joined Reid‘s coaching staff in 2024, working closely with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo during Kansas City’s run to Super Bowl LIX. While the Philadelphia Eagles outplayed them in New Orleans, it was a great campaign by the Chiefs defense.

Kansas City finished 2024 fourth in points allowed per game (19.2), eighth in rushing yards allowed per game (101.8) and ninth in total net yards allowed per game (320.6). 2025 wasn’t as successful though, with the Chiefs being eliminated from playoff contention with three weeks to go in the regular season, finishing third in the AFC West with a 6-11 record.

Addazio leaves Chiefs defense for return to offense in college football

Addazio is now ending a two-year experience with Reid’s Chiefs in the NFL not only to make a college football return but also to work on the offensive side of the ball again. Before landing in Kansas City, he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons as an offensive line analyst at the Texas A&M University.

His move to the UNLV also sees Addazio once again work as an offensive line coach, a position he held for two seasons at Colorado State (2020-21). Prior to that, he served as tight ends coach for one season at Bowling Green State (2019), having played the position for Syracuse (2011-12) and Boston College (2013-15).

Reid, Chiefs might see more coaching staff changes in 2026

This leaves yet another gap on the Chiefs coaching staff, with Reid already needing to replace Whittingham and Embree. On top of that, Kansas City might need to hire a new offensive coordinator as Matt Nagy would leave Reid even if it’s not for a head coaching job.

Nagy has already drawn multiple interview requests in 2026, with the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, and Baltimore Ravens all interested in speaking with the Chiefs OC, whose contract is up this offseason.

Patrick Mahomes could have a big say in Reid’s new OC if Nagy leaves, but Kansas City may also have to keep an eye on the defensive unit with Spagnuolo also interviewing for the Titans.

Reid’s contract with the Chiefs runs through 2029, so at least least they don’t need to be worried about their head coach. However, the team will have to make important decisions at specific positions to come back stronger in 2026.