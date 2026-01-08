NY Mets add former Pirates player amid Kyle Tucker’s arrival rumors

While the New York Mets’ top priority remains adding Kyle Tucker for the 2026 MLB season, Carlos Mendoza isn’t standing still and continues to push forward. In recent hours, the team agreed to terms with a former Pittsburgh Pirates player.

According to Mike Mayer on X, the player who has agreed to join Queens is right-hander Jun-Seok Shim on a minor league deal. The 21-year-old received a $750,000 signing bonus from the Pirates as one of the top pitchers in the 2023 international free agent class.

Additionally, the South Korean pitcher had a brief stint with the Miami Marlins in 2024, where persistent injuries prevented him from finding consistent playing time or the level of impact he was hoping for.

Will Tucker finally land in Queens?

The New York Mets remain heavily engaged in the sweepstakes for superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker, viewing him as a key figure that could definitively elevate their World Series aspirations.

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs high-fives teammates in the dugout.

However, Steve Cohen’s front office faces stiff competition from the Toronto Blue Jays, who appear willing to offer a longer-term commitment, and the ever-dangerous Los Angeles Dodgers, who are lurking as a threat for a high-AAV, short-term deal.

As the battle for the four-time All-Star intensifies, industry insiders are keeping a close eye on the NY Mets and two additional MLB suitors to see which powerhouse will eventually meet Tucker’s massive market valuation before spring training begins.