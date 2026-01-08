Trending topics:
NY Yankees reportedly considering another free agent as Cody Bellinger talks extend

The New York Yankees are reportedly shifting their focus to another free agent as talks with Cody Bellinger continue to drag on ahead of the upcoming MLB season.

By Emilio Abad

Cody Bellinger (#35) of the New York Yankees connects for a two‑run home run.
The New York Yankees are actively searching for a key signing ahead of the 2026 MLB season, and while Cody Bellinger remains the primary target, prolonged negotiations have forced the club to seriously explore alternative options. As talks continue without resolution, the front office is preparing a clear Plan B to avoid being left empty-handed.

With negotiations stalled with Bellinger, attention is increasingly turning toward Bo Bichette. At least that is the assessment from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who reports that the Yankees are expanding their focus as the market develops and timelines stretch deeper into the offseason.

“The Yankees and No. 1 target Cody Bellinger have exchanged multiple proposals but haven’t closed the gap quite enough to shut off other possibilities, either for Bellinger or the Yankees,” Heyman writes. “New York is now looking more seriously at superstar infielder Bo Bichette.”

Heyman adds that Bellinger continues to draw interest from several teams, including the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers, while the Yankees evaluate major lineup upgrades. Bichette, who was contacted earlier in the winter, has emerged as a legitimate alternative as discussions with Bellinger linger.

Bo Bichette running for base

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds the bases.

The challenge the Yankees would face

Bo Bichette fits a clear need for a club that lacks right-handed impact bats, and his offensive profile has continued to evolve into one of the most reliable in baseball. The main challenge for the Yankees would be positional flexibility, particularly with Jazz Chisholm Jr. already on the roster, requiring careful roster planning to maximize value.

How the Yankees arrived at Bichette as an option

After losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets last offseason, the Yankees pivoted aggressively and brought Bellinger to the Bronx, pairing him with Aaron Judge in the outfield. Bellinger delivered a strong 2025 MLB season, batting .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs, positioning himself for a significant payday in free agency.

While both sides remain open to a reunion, no agreement has materialized, prompting the Yankees to keep contingency plans active. Bichette stands out among the top remaining bats on the market, coming off a bounce-back 2025 season with the Toronto Blue Jays in which he hit .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs, helping his team reach the World Series and reestablishing himself as a cornerstone-level talent.

