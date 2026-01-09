MLB Rumors: Alec Bohm, JT Realmuto could hold the key to Bo Bichette landing with the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies would use Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto as key pieces to open the door for Bo Bichette, according to Bob Nightengale in a recent report detailing how the front office would need to part ways with multiple players to land the former Blue Jays star.

“The Phillies would have to cut off negotiations with Realmuto, trade third baseman Alec Bohm and his $10.2 million salary, find a team willing to take right fielder Nick Castellanos while paying at least a small portion of his $20 million salary, and perhaps move others as well,” Nightengale wrote for USA Today.

As outlined, it wouldn’t just be Realmuto or Bohm. Castellanos would also likely be on the way out, something that had already been anticipated for the 2026 MLB season after the Phillies added another outfielder during the current market. That puts at least three notable players in play as Philadelphia reshapes its roster.

Phillies pushing harder for Bichette

Bichette, who was somewhat limited last season to 139 games but still produced 181 hits, 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and a .311 average, has reportedly said recently that playing in Philadelphia would appeal to him. From that point on, the Phillies’ interest has intensified, according to Nightengale.

“The Phillies’ interest in potentially signing Bichette came about after the holidays when Bichette expressed a desire in playing for them, particularly after the hiring last week of Don Mattingly as their bench coach. Mattingly was the Toronto Blue Jays’ bench coach the past three years and became close to Bichette.”

Signing a player of Bichette’s caliber won’t be easy for Philadelphia, or any team, given the cost and complexity involved. Still, the front office appears realistic about the challenge. “Two Phillies executives cautioned that signing Bichette remains a long-shot, insisting it would be complicated and involve significant roster changes, but that it’s certainly possible,” Nightengale reported.