Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE: Kick off time and where to watch the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinal

Atletico Madrid take on Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinal in what promises to be an incredible match. Stay with us for all the minute-by-minute updates of the Madrid Derby!

By Gianni Taina

Pablo Barrios of Atletico de Madrid and Alvaro Carreras of Real Madrid battle for possession.
© Getty ImagesPablo Barrios of Atletico de Madrid and Alvaro Carreras of Real Madrid battle for possession.

Atletico Madrid face Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinals. With Barcelona already awaiting the winner in the final, you can follow all the action of this match right here at Bolavip.

[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid are dealing with a major setback, as their leading scorer of the season, Kylian Mbappe, is sidelined with a sprained left knee and has no set return date. So far, he has only missed the match against Real Betis, where Gonzalo Garcia stepped in as his replacement and shone with a hat-trick in a 5-1 victory.

Despite the Frenchman’s absence, Los Blancos are currently second in LaLiga with 45 points and enter the game on a four-match winning streak. It is a different story for Atletico Madrid, who come into the semifinal following a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad, which snapped their own four-game winning streak. They currently sit fourth in LaLiga with 38 points.

Today's referees

Spanish referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer has been appointed to officiate the semifinal clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. He will be joined on the field by his compatriots Gonzalo Garcia and Adrian Diaz, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Isidro Diaz de Mera (SPA)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Gonzalo Garcia (SPA)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Adrian Diaz (SPA)
  • VAR: Javier Iglesias Villanueva (SPA)

Kick off time and where to watch

The clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the option to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the USA. Other options are: DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid clash in Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinals

Welcome to our live blog of the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinal. Atletico Madrid face Real Madrid today in a crucial showdown, with both teams vying for a spot in the grand final, where FC Barcelona awaits.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Better Collective Logo