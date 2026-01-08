Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE: Kick off time and where to watch the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinal

Atletico Madrid face Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinals. With Barcelona already awaiting the winner in the final, you can follow all the action of this match right here at Bolavip.

[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid are dealing with a major setback, as their leading scorer of the season, Kylian Mbappe, is sidelined with a sprained left knee and has no set return date. So far, he has only missed the match against Real Betis, where Gonzalo Garcia stepped in as his replacement and shone with a hat-trick in a 5-1 victory.

Despite the Frenchman’s absence, Los Blancos are currently second in LaLiga with 45 points and enter the game on a four-match winning streak. It is a different story for Atletico Madrid, who come into the semifinal following a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad, which snapped their own four-game winning streak. They currently sit fourth in LaLiga with 38 points.