Manager Alex Cora locks in Red Sox’s top of the order for 2026 season

Expectations are soaring in Boston as the Red Sox gear up for a pivotal 2026 campaign. Following a quiet winter that saw the club miss out on free agent Alex Bregman, manager Alex Cora is leaning into a youth-heavy roster as he constructs his Opening Day lineup for the March 26 curtain-raiser against the Cincinnati Reds.

With the Grapefruit League schedule in full swing, Cora took to MLB Network to officially unveil the trio anchored at the top of his card. Emerging superstar Roman Anthony, veteran shortstop Trevor Story, and dynamic outfielder Jarren Duran are set to serve as the engine of the Boston offense to start the year.

“Roman is our leadoff guy. From the first pitch of the game, he forces the opposition to execute,” Cora said of the 21-year-old outfielder. “He’s the prototypical Red Sox hitter. He did an incredible job for us down the stretch last season, and I expect him to take that next leap as the catalyst of this group.”

With Anthony locked in at the top and Story delivering a candid assessment of his healthy 2025 “reset” following years of injury setbacks, the Red Sox are banking on a blend of stability and high-upside youth to return to postseason contention in a crowded AL East.

Projecting the Red Sox’s 2026 Opening Day lineup

While the top three are settled, the remainder of the order remains a subject of intrigue. Cora has yet to finalize the exact slots for his middle-of-the-order bats, but Spring Training rotations offer a clear glimpse into how the rest of the starting nine will likely shake out.

Projected starting nine (vs. Cincinnati):

1. Roman Anthony (LF)

2. Trevor Story (SS)

3. Jarren Duran (DH)

4. Willson Contreras (1B)

5. Wilyer Abreu (RF)

6. Marcelo Mayer (2B)

7. Caleb Durbin (3B)

8. Carlos Narvaez (C)

9. Ceddanne Rafaela (CF)

The outlook is promising for a Boston club eager to silence critics and secure a return to October. With a rotation led by Garrett Crochet and a lineup fueled by “The Roman Empire,” the Red Sox are eyeing more than just a winning record, they’re aiming for a deep postseason run in 2026.

