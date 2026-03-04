Trending topics:
MLB

Where to watch Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees live in the USA: 2025 MLB regular season

New York Yankees take on Boston Red Sox in a game for the 2026 MLB spring training game. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Cade Winquest of the New York Yankees
© Mike Carlson/Getty ImagesCade Winquest of the New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox will play against New York Yankees in a 2026 MLB spring training game. Find out here how to witness the action. Here are comprehensive details on the game’s date, start time, and a range of streaming options available for viewers across the United States.

[Watch Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees in the US on Fubo]

The road to the 2026 MLB season is already heating up, and few storylines carry more weight than the latest chapter in the rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. New York enter with unfinished business after a Division Series exit against the Toronto Blue Jays in 2025.

On the other hand, Boston look to rebound after being knocked out in the Wild Card round by the Yankees. With both clubs aiming to turn last year’s disappointment into a championship push, this showdown sets the tone for what could be a defining season in 2026.

Advertisement

When will the Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees match be played?

The game for the 2026 MLB spring training game between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will be played this Wednesday, March 4 at 1:05 PM (ET).

Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox – Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox – Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Advertisement
NY Yankees reportedly pursued 3-time Silver Slugger to fill Anthony Volpe’s spot

see also

NY Yankees reportedly pursued 3-time Silver Slugger to fill Anthony Volpe’s spot

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:05 PM
CT: 12:05 PM
MT: 11:05 AM
PT: 10:05 AM

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees in the USA

This 2026 MLB spring traininggame between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will be broadcast in the United States exclusively on Fubo. Other options: ESPN.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: 2025/2026 NBA regular season
NBA

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: 2025/2026 NBA regular season

Where to watch Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League
Soccer

Where to watch Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Brewers’ manager Pat Murphy delivers strong message to players following loss to Great Britain
MLB

Brewers’ manager Pat Murphy delivers strong message to players following loss to Great Britain

Better Collective Logo