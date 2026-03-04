Where to watch Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees live in the USA: 2025 MLB regular season

Boston Red Sox will play against New York Yankees in a 2026 MLB spring training game. Find out here how to witness the action. Here are comprehensive details on the game’s date, start time, and a range of streaming options available for viewers across the United States.

The road to the 2026 MLB season is already heating up, and few storylines carry more weight than the latest chapter in the rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. New York enter with unfinished business after a Division Series exit against the Toronto Blue Jays in 2025.

On the other hand, Boston look to rebound after being knocked out in the Wild Card round by the Yankees. With both clubs aiming to turn last year’s disappointment into a championship push, this showdown sets the tone for what could be a defining season in 2026.

When will the Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees match be played?

The game for the 2026 MLB spring training game between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will be played this Wednesday, March 4 at 1:05 PM (ET).

Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox – Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:05 PM

CT: 12:05 PM

MT: 11:05 AM

PT: 10:05 AM

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees in the USA

This 2026 MLB spring traininggame between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will be broadcast in the United States exclusively on Fubo. Other options: ESPN.