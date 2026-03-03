Red Sox’s Trevor Story delivers honest take on 2025 season after injury-plagued years

The Boston Red Sox finally saw a healthy version of Trevor Story in 2025, and the veteran infielder is not sugarcoating his evaluation of the year. After multiple injury setbacks since arriving in Boston, last season marked an important turning point in his tenure with the club.

Story appeared in 157 games, his highest total since joining the Red Sox in 2022. Simply being available on a daily basis was a personal milestone for the 33-year-old, who had spent much of his first three seasons with the team working through various injuries.

“Last year was a good year,” Story said, via MLB Network. “I felt like it kind of reset the baseline for myself, being able to post 157 games. That’s the goal, right? Stay healthy, 155 is always my mark.”

He also added, “Nice to hit that after missing a lot of games in the first few seasons. Last year was definitely rewarding for me in that sense personally. But as a team, I felt like we made a lot of strides. We created a lot of momentum making the playoffs for the first time in a few years. So, we’re looking to build on that.”

Trevor Story #10 of the Red Sox looks on from the dugout after losing to the Yankees. Al Bello/Getty Images)

A needed reset after injury-plagued years

Story signed with Boston after six strong seasons with the Colorado Rockies, including two All-Star appearances. Expectations were high at the time of the move, but injuries quickly limited his impact.

In 2025, however, he slashed .263/.308/.433 with 25 home runs, 29 doubles and 31 stolen bases. While those numbers did not fully match his peak Colorado seasons, they confirmed he remains a productive big league infielder.

Building toward 2026

The Red Sox endured ups and downs throughout the season but ultimately reached the postseason, a step forward for the organization. He may not be the same All-Star force he once was, but a healthy Story still gives Boston balance, experience and versatility in the lineup.

