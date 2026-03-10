Trending topics:
Where to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Monterrey will face Cruz Azul in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Víctor Guzman of Monterrey
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesVíctor Guzman of Monterrey

Monterrey and Cruz Azul will face each other for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul live in the USA on Fubo]

One of the most compelling matchups in the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup features two seasoned Mexican rivals as Monterrey and Cruz Azul square off in a clash loaded with domestic and international pedigree.

Monterrey have long been a consistent force in continental play and will aim to continue that tradition in the 2026 tournament, while Cruz Azul arrive in top form after surging to first place in Liga MX, hoping their strong league start carries over to the international stage in what promises to be a must-watch showdown.

When will the Monterrey vs Cruz Azul match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 between Monterrey and Cruz Azul willbe played this Tuesday, March 10 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Jeremy Marquez of Cruz Azul – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images
Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM
CT: 8:00 PM
MT: 7:00 PM
PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Monterrey and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX.

