Cal Raleigh jokes about what it takes to win MVP beyond talent and outstanding stats

In the storied annals of MLB, certain names have generated significant buzz for their standout performances at pivotal points in their careers. Enter Seattle Mariners‘ catcher Cal Raleigh, who has etched his name in the history books by becoming one of the few catchers in MLB history to hit 60 home runs in a single season, an achievement attained during the 2025 MLB season. This milestone has only been reached by a select few, underscoring Raleigh’s prowess as a hitter extraordinary on the field.

Raleigh’s impressive hitting statistics propelled him to the forefront of the MVP race in 2025, although the award ultimately went to Aaron Judge, who turned in an exceptional season. In the aftermath of the announcement, Raleigh humorously addressed the MVP award’s outcome, offering insights into what it might take to secure such an accolade.

During an interview with Foul Territory, Raleigh was asked a pointed question: “If 60 home runs, a division title, and elite defense aren’t enough to win MVP, what is?” He wittily responded, “You need to win the World Series too [laughs].”

Raleigh’s remark highlighted his perspective on the MVP award results. While Judge excelled in regular-season statistics, his individual performance contrasted with the Yankees’ overall team achievements. Conversely, Raleigh’s contributions aligned with the Mariners’ successful campaign.

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a solo home run.

Raleigh’s thoughts on the MVP decision

Beyond his light-hearted remarks, Raleigh expressed his genuine feelings on the MVP voting process. “Those are things that are out of our control. I just want to be as consistent as possible, focus on the little things, one pitch at a time, win as many games as possible,“ Raleigh commented.

With this motivation driving him, Raleigh’s ambitions for the upcoming season have the Mariners’ fanbase eagerly anticipating his contributions. If he continues to deliver with such efficacy at the plate, he stands poised to be an instrumental force in shaping the team’s success.

Projected Opening Day lineup featuring Raleigh

As anticipation builds across MLB for players to return to the diamond, Mariners fans are eager to see the lineup that will take the field on Opening Day of the 2026 season, especially with Raleigh at its core.

Here is the projected lineup for the Mariners:

Victor Robles RF Cal Raleigh C Julio Rodriguez Josh Naylor 1B Randy Arozarena LF Brendan Donovan 3B J.P. Crawford SS Dominic Canzone DH Cole Young 2B

