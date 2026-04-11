Max Muncy makes MLB history with unreal performance for the Dodgers

Max Muncy didn’t just deliver three home runs and multiple hits in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ most recent game against the Texas Rangers, he also etched his name into MLB history with a performance unlike any other.

According to OptaStats on X, “Muncy became the first player in MLB history to record a game with 5+ runs, 4+ hits, 3+ home runs, and a walk-off home run.” He also snapped a rough stretch, ending a six-game home run drought dating back to March 31, during which he had entered the matchup hitting .000.

The Dodgers improved to 10-3 with the win over Texas, and while Muncy had been struggling, he bounced back in dominant fashion. His performance boosted his average to .500, and notably, it marked his first game of the season without a strikeout across five at-bats.

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Muncy alongside his teammates

Within the Dodgers lineup, Muncy stands out, but he’s not the only one producing at a high level. Andy Pages has also been instrumental in the team’s strong start, helping fuel their 10-win record and control of the NL West. Pages currently leads the team in multiple categories, including 16 RBIs, three more than Freddie Freeman.

MAX MUNCY'S THIRD HOMER OF THE NIGHT IS A WALK-OFF WINNER 😱 pic.twitter.com/SgLRhFV4GL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 11, 2026

Pages is also setting the pace in hits with 22 so far this season, ten more than Muncy, and no other Dodgers player has reached 20. Despite Muncy’s recent struggles over the previous six games, he still ranks as the third-best hitter among the team’s starters in 2026.

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The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in baseball early this season, showing consistency both at home and on the road. Their series against the Rangers marks the second time this year they’ve opened a home series with a win, and so far, they’ve dropped just one home series, against the Cleveland Guardians.