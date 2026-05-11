Why is Jose Caballero not in the Yankees lineup against the Orioles today?

Jose Caballero is a player who is definitely necessary for the New York Yankees, but he will not be available today in the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles due to a problem with his hand.

Jose Caballero was notably absent from the New York Yankees starting lineup as they opened a critical three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles today. The standout infielder is currently sidelined with a troublesome injury to his right middle finger, which has raised concerns about his immediate availability for this pivotal division rivalry matchup.

According to reporter Bryan Hoch, the injury occurred during Sunday’s series finale against the Brewers when the shortstop was diving back into the bag. Hoch reported on X that while Jose Caballero will return to New York after tonight’s game vs Orioles to see team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad, the player remains hopeful as he does not believe the finger is fractured.

Further updates from Hoch indicated that although Caballero has managed to take some swings, his ability to field remains the primary hurdle. “He could appear off the bench, but hasn’t thrown,” Hoch shared, adding that manager Aaron Boone mentioned hitting sessions went well, yet the team is proceeding with caution by scheduling an MRI to rule out structural damage.

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Caballero so far this season

Before this setback, Caballero had been a spark plug for the Bronx Bombers, slashing .259 with four home runs and 13 RBIs across 40 games. His speed has been a game-changer on the basepaths, where he has already swiped 13 bases, providing the kind of dynamic athleticism that has helped the Yankees maintain a strong standing in the AL East early in the year.

Aaron Boone joins @M_Marakovits to address his level of concern with Jose Caballero's finger injury. pic.twitter.com/IqsNSWseT1 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 11, 2026

The timing of the injury is less than ideal, as the Yankees are looking to find their footing again following a tough stretch. Yankees missing another player could complicate their situation after a recent loss to the Brewers, especially one who has provided such high-level defensive stability and bottom-of-the-order production during the first two months of the campaign.

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While Max Schuemann stepped in to fill the void at shortstop for the series opener in Baltimore, the team is clearly hoping for a “day-to-day” diagnosis. If the MRI returns clean, the Yankees could have their primary shortstop back in action soon, avoiding a lengthy stint on the injured list that would test the depth of a roster already dealing with various bumps and bruises.