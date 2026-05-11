NY Giants might have wrong expectations about possible Odell Beckham Jr. reunion

Odell Beckham Jr. might not have the sequel to his New York Giants be as great as his first run with the team.

The New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr.’s reunion has been dragged for too long. This has caused many people to voice opinions on the matter, but when someone close to the team warns it about the possible reunion to the wideout, alerts can go off.

Albert Breer from Sports Illustrated said the Giants reuniting with OBJ could be fun “so long as you can keep proper perspective on what this is.” This is a message to both the franchise and the Giants fans.

The franchise could be hoping to get an elite wideout, who isn’t elite anymore, at a premium price. For Breer, the reality is Odell Beckham Jr. is not the certified weapon he once was, but could still provide some great plays here and there for the G-Men.

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OBJ shouldn’t be tasked to be the Giants WR1

Things on the outside seem clearer. It’s obvious that OBJ wouldn’t be the WR1 of the team, as they have an elite talent in Malik Nabers. It’s likely OBJ wouldn’t be the WR2 of the team either. That spot should belong to Darnell Mooney or even Darius Slayton.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants

Hence, OBJ would be a premium threat for specific situations. He’d serve as a situational weapon rather than a volume, take-charge-of-the-team kind of receiver. That is a role that OBJ could perfectly fill out.

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Should the Giants still go for OBJ?

Odell Beckham Jr. is a nostalgic move by the Giants. The fact is the Giants know OBJ hasn’t played in years, he is 34 by the time the NFL season starts, and hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since he was with the Browns in 2019.