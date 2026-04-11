Rob Thomson calls out Phillies lineup: ‘A ton of swing and miss’

Rob Thomson didn’t hesitate to call it like it was after watching the Philadelphia Phillies struggle badly at the plate in a game where they racked up 16 strikeouts against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He pointed to the lineup’s heavy swing-and-miss tendencies, even after a strong start that saw them score four runs in the first inning.

“The entire team tonight, a ton of swing and miss, that was our kind of bug. We started off hot, I thought the first inning was really good,” Thomson said following the 5-4 loss, in comments shared by Luke Arcaini on X.

Early in the game, the first four hitters in the lineup delivered, combining to go 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI to give the Phillies an early lead. But after that, the offense went quiet. Over their next 19 at-bats, they managed just two hits, and despite a solid effort from the pitching staff, they couldn’t hold off Arizona.

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The season is still alive for the Phillies

Despite Thomson’s blunt criticism after a tough home loss, the Phillies still have plenty of time to climb in the NL East. They currently sit at 6-7, trailing the New York Mets, who are also dealing with early-season struggles from Carson Benge.

Justin Crawford's first big league triple comes with two outs in the ninth. pic.twitter.com/By4n6vuY7E — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) April 11, 2026

As a bit of perspective, Jeff Kerr shared encouraging numbers on X: “The Phillies were 4-9 through 13 games in 2023, they won 90 games and made the NLCS. The Phillies were 5-8 through 13 games in 2022, they went to the World Series.”

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So far in the 2026 season, Philadelphia has won just one home series. They dropped another to the Texas Rangers and are now off to a rough start against the Diamondbacks after splitting six games on the road, where they had hoped to build momentum heading back home.