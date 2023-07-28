The New York Mets‘ disappointing performance this season has sparked speculation about potential trade moves, and one name at the center of the rumors is veteran right-hander Justin Verlander. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, there’s growing chatter within the industry that the Mets may consider parting ways with Verlander in the days leading up to the deadline.

If the Mets decide to make a move, the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are believed to be the frontrunners, showing keen interest in acquiring the seasoned pitcher. However, the Cincinnati Reds are also mentioned as a dark horse candidate in the Verlander sweepstakes.

When Verlander inked a two-year, nearly $87 million deal with the Mets last offseason, it included a complete no-trade clause and a conditional player option for the 2025 season worth a staggering $35 million. These contractual factors, combined with Verlander’s age, made the likelihood of a trade seem improbable just a few weeks ago.

Mets’ Potential Game-Changer

However, Mets’ on-field performance this season could be changing the landscape. The 40-year-old pitcher has shown a 3.24 ERA (127 ERA+) and a solid 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15 starts. His outstanding July performances have further bolstered his market value, boasting a stellar 1.69 ERA and 12 more strikeouts than walks across 32 innings pitched.

If the Mets decide to part ways with Verlander, it would undoubtedly have significant repercussions for the team’s pitching rotation. His experience and leadership have been valuable assets to the struggling Mets, and his departure could leave a void that’s not easy to fill. On the other hand, it may present an opportunity for the Mets to rebuild and reshape their roster for the future.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Mets’ front office faces a pivotal decision that could redefine the trajectory of their season. The potential move of Justin Verlander has caught the attention of the baseball world, with everyone anticipating how this trade scenario unfolds. As the clock ticks down, all eyes remain on the Mets and their bold move that could redefine their 2023 campaign.