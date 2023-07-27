With a series of recent victories under their belt, the New York Yankees are actively considering trade opportunities to bolster their roster ahead of the deadline. Currently, the Yankees are aiming for the final AL Wild Card spot, making the playoff push an uphill battle. The potential return of star player Aaron Judge may bring a much-needed boost, but the team remains cautious.

The Yankees’ trajectory in the upcoming games against the first-place Orioles holds significant weight in shaping their trade strategy. Positive outcomes could solidify their intention to buy, while a sweep by the Orioles leading to a greater deficit in the Wild Card race may prompt a reconsideration.

Among the players catching the Yankees’ attention are Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk, Cardinals’ rising star Dylan Carlson, and Cubs’ versatile talent Cody Bellinger. The team sees these outfielders as potential additions to infuse their lineup with depth and offensive prowess.

Yankees Eyeing Third Base Reinforcement

Strengthening the third base position is also a priority for the Yankees, and their interest has turned to Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Adding Candelario would not only enhance the team’s defense but also bolster their offensive firepower. Nevertheless, uncertainties surrounding the Wild Card race add complexity.

As the trade deadline looms, the Yankees’ front office faces crucial decisions that will shape their trajectory for the remainder of the season. Balancing their recent performance, future prospects, and aspirations for a playoff berth will influence their trade approach. The next few days will be pivotal for the Yankees as they navigate through the trade deadline.

Their pursuit of trade opportunities hinges on their performance against the Orioles and their ability to close the gap in the Wild Card standings. As Yankees fans and baseball enthusiasts await the outcome, the team is determined to secure a spot in the postseason and continue their legacy of success.