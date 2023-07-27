As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been proactive in addressing their roster needs. With recent additions like Enrique Hernández and Amed Rosario, the team is now setting their sights on a major move to bolster their position player group.

The Dodgers have expressed their interest in eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, initiating trade discussions with the St. Louis Cardinals, as was reported by Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. The potential acquisition of Arenado would significantly impact the Dodgers’ infield and add an elite defensive player to their lineup.

The Cardinals, while not actively seeking to move Arenado, have been open to trade talks and are considering offers from the Dodgers. They have identified young, promising pitchers as key targets in any potential deal, aiming to enhance their roster for long-term competitiveness. As the trade deadline nears, both the Dodgers and Cardinals are carefully evaluating their options.

Arenado’s Attraction to the Dodgers

Nolan Arenado has long been a coveted player for the Dodgers. They previously pursued him in free agency and expressed interest in trading for him before his move to St. Louis. Now, the stars seem to be aligning as Arenado is willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for his hometown team.

Arenado’s elite defensive skills, despite a slight decline in metrics, make him a valuable asset for any team. Along with his solid offensive numbers, the third baseman would provide a significant upgrade to the Dodgers’ infield and complement stars like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

The Dodgers are willing to take on Arenado’s contract, but they also need to consider their financial flexibility for future endeavors, including their expected pursuit of Shohei Ohtani. Meanwhile, the Cardinals weigh the potential of enhancing their roster while respecting Arenado’s desire to compete for a World Series title.