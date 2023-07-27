The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians have finalized a trade that brings shortstop Amed Rosario to the Dodgers’ roster in exchange for veteran right-hander Noah Syndergaard and additional cash considerations. The agreement marks a significant move for both teams ahead of the trade deadline.

Cleveland finds itself in a competitive position within the AL Central race, despite currently holding a .500 record. Recent injuries, including ace Shane Bieber‘s move to the 60-day injured list, may have influenced the Guardians to lean towards the seller mentality as the deadline approaches. On the other hand, the Dodgers seized the opportunity to address their lack of depth at the shortstop position.

Amed Rosario, aged 27, has showcased a .265/.306/.369 slash line (89 OPS+) during his 94 games with Cleveland. Throughout his career, spanning seven MLB seasons, Rosario has maintained an OPS+ of 95. However, he has been one of the least effective defensive shortstops in baseball this season.

Dodgers’ Shortstop Dilemma

The Dodgers faced an uncertain shortstop situation when promising young Gavin Lux suffered a season-ending knee injury during spring training. While Miguel Rojas has been the primary shortstop when healthy, he struggled to produce with a .221/.279/.268 slash line this year. Superstar Mookie Betts has also filled in at shortstop for the Dodgers in 2023.

Rosario’s defensive performance will need monitoring, but he is expected to bring an offensive upgrade compared to what Rojas has provided this season. Rosario’s impending free agency adds intrigue to the acquisition. As part of their ongoing efforts to bolster their infield, the Dodgers acquired Enrique Hernández from the Red Sox, providing them with an additional valuable option.

Currently standing at 58-43, the Dodgers hold a 3-game lead over the Giants and a four-game lead over the Diamondbacks in the National League West. The acquisition of Rosario signals their intention to secure an 11th consecutive trip to the playoffs. On the other hand, for the Cleveland Guardians, Syndergaard adds an arm to their rotation amid ongoing injury challenges.