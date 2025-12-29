NY Mets Rumors: Potential trade could secure signing of international prospect targeted by the NY Yankees

In mid-January, MLB’s signing period for the upcoming season is set to commence. One of the prevailing rumors involves an international prospect reportedly on the verge of signing with the New York Mets, despite keen interest from the New York Yankees.

According to Mets insider Ben Yoel, the Mets are reportedly strategizing to execute a trade before the signing window opens to acquire international prospect Wandy Asigen. “The Mets are expected to complete a trade before January 15 to acquire additional international bonus pool money and secure Wandy Asigen,” Yoel shared on his X account.

As reports of Asigen’s potential signing with the Mets have circulated this offseason, this impending trade could prove pivotal for the team as it seeks to secure Asigen, a player long coveted by the Yankees but who reportedly turned down their offer.

The anticipated trade could be announced imminently, reflecting the Mets’ active offseason approach to strengthen their roster ahead of the upcoming season, during which they and their fans aim to rebound.

The deal Asigen reportedly agreed on

With the signing period imminent, reports have surfaced detailing the Mets’ financial commitment to secure the 16-year-old prospect. At $3.8 million, the Mets are reportedly poised to finalize the transaction, affording Asigen a that lucrative signing bonus in hopes of immense returns on their investment.

Asigen has been a focal point for both franchises over the past months, recognized by scouts as one of the most sophisticated offensive players available. The anticipation among fans is palpable as they envision Asigen’s ascent to the major league roster.

Speculation mounts regarding potential signings by the Mets as the January signing period approaches. Fans have expressed willingness to pursue any available talent to achieve their goals or consider offering a contract to a lesser-utilized player to facilitate a strategic acquisition.

