NY Mets reportedly eye new option at third base with Pete Alonso exit setting change for Mark Vientos

The New York Mets fanbase eagerly awaits the unveiling of the definitive roster for the 2026 MLB season, as the team navigates a new era following Pete Alonso‘s departure to the Baltimore Orioles. With an influx of fresh talent, the Mets are reportedly exploring new options at third base, which could have significant implications for Mark Vientos.

In the wake of Alonso‘s exit, the Mets are considering slotting Ronny Mauricio at third base. According to play-by-play announcer Jhonny Trujillo, the Mets have informed the Dominican Republic Baseball Team that Mauricio will primarily be utilized at third base, signifying a major role shift.

This strategic move positions Vientos to potentially take over first base duties in the upcoming season. Previously assigned to third base while Alonso handled first, Vientos is set to transition seamlessly into this new role.

With Mauricio anchoring third and Vientos stepping up at first, manager Carlos Mendoza faces critical decisions about the rest of the defensive lineup. The introduction of new talent by Mendoza from the Orioles adds depth to the roster and fills key gaps in the defense.

Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets reacts.

Mauricio’s opportunity to shine

Mauricio, now poised to play a pivotal role in the Mets’ defensive strategy, has a golden opportunity to solidify his place on the team. Following his stint at third base last season, he seeks to affirm that his performance was no fluke.

Mauricio’s stats from 42 games at third base show promise: 103 defensive chances, 30 putouts, 70 assists, 3 errors, and 5 double plays turned. These figures bode well for both him and the Mets as they prepare for the next season.

This evolving scenario signals the Mets’ strategic intentions to leverage their roster and strengthen their defensive lineup. With Vientos and Mauricio ready to assume key roles, the New York franchise is poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

