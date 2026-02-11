NY Mets, NY Yankees, and Blue Jays reportedly eyeing this available free agent pitchers

With spring training just around the corner, the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays are making waves with significant roster moves during the offseason. As these teams fine-tune their lineups, a handful of available free-agent pitchers remain on the market, generating interest from not only these squads but other franchises as well.

The Mets have reportedly set their sights on Chris Bassitt, a target also pursued by the San Francisco Giants. Meanwhile, speculation links the Yankees to a potential low-cost reunion with Nestor Cortes, perhaps as a bullpen option or an extra starter once he returns to full health. The Blue Jays are reportedly considering rekindling their partnership with Max Scherzer.

These developments have sparked considerable speculation among fanbases as anticipation builds for the regular season. The prospect of introducing new talent has heightened excitement, particularly given the potential impact of these signings on team performance.

There is considerable anticipation surrounding which names might join these rosters as the season nears. The Mets, reportedly in need of pitching depth, could greatly benefit from Bassitt’s addition. Similarly, the Yankees and Blue Jays might reinforce their rotations with experienced players familiar with their organizations.

Teams courting available free-agent pitchers

In addition to the aforementioned players, several other pitchers are still navigating free agency as they seek MLB opportunities this season. According to the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman, here are the current suitors and potential destinations for the remaining free-agent pitchers:

Zac Gallen: Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs.

Walker Buehler: Philadelphia Phillies.

Max Scherzer: Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers.

Lucas Giolito: Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels.

Nestor Cortes: New York Yankees.

Jordan Montgomery: Texas Rangers.

Tyler Anderson: Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers.

Chris Bassitt: New York Mets, San Francisco Giants.

Zack Littell: Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians.

Griffin Canning: Atlanta Braves.

Patrick Corbin: Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies.

Miles Mikolas: St. Louis Cardinals, NPB in Japan.

German Marquez: Milwaukee Brewers.

Joe Ross: Milwaukee Brewers.

Wade Miley: A Midwest contender if not retiring.

With these candidates on the radar and franchises actively engaged in pursuit, the upcoming MLB season looms with crucial decisions to be made. As spring training progresses, these camps will likely play a pivotal role in determining the futures of these remaining pitchers, whose paths remain uncertain this year.

