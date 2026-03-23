Michael Kay sounds off on NY Yankees fans after Aaron Judge gets booed

Michael Kay, a longtime voice around the New York Yankees, didn’t hold back when addressing fans who booed Aaron Judge during a Spring Training game. He made it clear the reaction was out of line and warned it could carry consequences, noting players don’t easily forget moments like that.

Kay spoke about the situation on his ESPN New York show after Judge made an out. “You are out of your mind?” the veteran broadcaster said, calling the moment unusual and even challenging those fans to do it again so he could see it himself.

During his criticism, Kay referenced comments shared by Jon Heyman involving Reggie Jackson. Jackson acknowledged that many players, including himself, have been booed before, but added, “I never, ever, heard of anybody getting booed in spring training.”

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Kay questions Yankees fans

Before posing a key question, Kay reminded Yankees fans that Judge is an MVP. Then he went straight at them: “What’s the purpose of booing a guy in spring training?” he asked listeners watching live on YouTube and tuning in on radio.

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“What are you trying to accomplish? Trying to run him out of town?” Kay continued, pushing back on the logic behind the boos. He also reminded fans how they often complain when players like Judge don’t sign autographs. “Don’t you think they don’t remember?”

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“Of all the people in baseball, you’re going to boo Aaron Judge?” Kay kept pressing. “Are you out of your minds?” He pointed out the team is still in Spring Training and Judge is hitting .250 with three home runs, four hits, and five RBIs.

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Potential backlash for the Yankees

Kay warned that moments like this could hurt the Yankees long term. Other players around MLB notice these things, and it could impact how appealing New York looks as a destination. “Every player that admires Judge heard the boos. Do you think they want to play in New York after that?” Kay said, stressing the broader effect beyond just one moment.

At the same time, Kay made it clear he’s not against fans booing players altogether. His point was about timing. If it happens, it should come in meaningful moments when performance truly warrants it, not in Spring Training.

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