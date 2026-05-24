Liga MX 2026 Clausura prize money: How much does the winner of Pumas vs Cruz Azul get?

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM play for the Liga MX 2026 Clausura championship title, and a question arises regarding their reward: How much money does the champion receive?

The Clausura 2026 Final will not only define the new Liga MX champion, but it will also put a multimillion-dollar reward on the table. Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will contest the title, a sum that could change various sporting plans heading into the next tournament.

After the 0-0 draw in the first leg between Cruz Azul and Pumas, tension grew for both teams. While the Universitarios dream of breaking a long title drought at home, La Maquina want to lift a championship trophy once again and close out a tournament that consolidated them as one of the most solid squads in Mexican soccer. In addition to the trophy, the winner will also secure a direct ticket to the next edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

But the financial reward is even better, according to Marca, the championship club of Liga MX would receive a prize close to $4.1 million, equivalent to more than 70 million Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

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What this amount of money means for Cruz Azul, Pumas

The figure represents one of the most important economic incentives in Mexican soccer and could be key to reinforcing squads, renewing contracts, or even investing in new signings heading into the Apertura 2026. It is also worth mentioning that the runner-up prize would be approximately $2 million.

Jordan Carrillo of Pumas and Agustin Palavecino of Cruz Azul.

In the case of Pumas, part of that money could be allocated toward special bonuses for the players, especially following the sporting and media impact generated by the arrival of Keylor Navas at the club.

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For their part, Cruz Azul also contemplate significant internal rewards for the squad if they manage to crown themselves at Ciudad Universitaria. The Cementeros board considers this tournament an opportunity to consolidate the sporting project after several irregular semesters.

Everything points to a close and highly intense final. Pumas will try to take advantage of their fans‘ support and the great form of Keylor Navas, while Cruz Azul will look to impose their collective balance to conquer a title that is also worth millions both on and off the field.