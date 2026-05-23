Ben Rice becomes one of NY Yankees biggest rising stars, confirming surge in MLB markets

The New York Yankees have a new rising star in Ben Rice, which is going even further than just what happens inside the diamond.

The New York Yankees are the biggest team in the MLB, regardless of their championship drought. The reason is simple, they are located in the biggest market of them all. Now, Ben Rice‘s great form has made him one of the team’s biggest rising stars, at least marketing wise.

According to SportsCardInvestor, Rice is the No. 2 rising card-market player in the latest “top five cards” analysis. Hence, Rice’s good play inside the diamond is getting noticed outside of it.

Per the outlet, Rice cards include the 2025 Topps Chrome rookie autograph, the Radiating Rookie card, and the rookie refractor version. If you ball out for the Yankees, you will enjoy all the sweets that come with it.

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Why is Rice getting all these hype?

Rice has developed into one of the most prolific hitters in baseball. Throughout the first two months of the season, Rice has a .287 batting average, with 16 home runs, 33 RBIs and a 1.017 OPS, tied for the best in the MLB as of now.

Yankees rookie Ben Rice couldn't contain his excitement when he picked up his first MLB hit 🥲



(via @MLB)

pic.twitter.com/eNM9ty1NWT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2024

Rice’s rookie season is clearly one that draws a lot of hype. It seems like the Yankees might have found an absolute gem for years to come. The market of collectibles is catching up to it.

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The Yankees have had a great start to the season

More than 50 games in, the Yankees have a good record, which puts them in contention to be, at least for the foreseeable future, the AL East leaders. It seems like their biggest rival to accomplish that are the Tampa Bay Rays.