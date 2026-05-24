George Pickens reportedly wants to remain with Cowboys more than expected

The Dallas Cowboys have George Pickens as one of their top wide receivers heading into the 2026 NFL season.

The Dallas Cowboys secured George Pickens for at least one more season, although the franchise would not mind keeping him for a longer period of time. The question now is, what does the wide receiver want to do? According to a recent report from Jeremy Fowler, Pickens loves Dallas and is not ruling out a long-term stay.

“He signed the franchise tag, $27 million. Hasn’t really been a fixture in the building, kind of stayed away a little bit but I’m told he has worked with Dak Prescott this offseason offsite,” the insider said on ESPN’s Sportscenter.

“Loves being a Cowboy, loves a long-term deal more. They weren’t able to get one, but they’re hopeful down the road they can work it out. But I don’t expect a holdout at this point, should be locked in for the Cowboys in 2026.”

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What is Pickens’ current contract situation?

George Pickens officially signed his $27.3 million non-exclusive franchise tag with the Dallas Cowboys, securing his roster spot for the 2026 season. This intriguing deal ensures Dallas retains its star wide receiver while both sides continue working toward a long-term contract extension before the mid-July deadline.

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys.

By signing the tag early, Pickens avoids any offseason holdout, fully committing to the team’s upcoming program and keeping Dak Prescott’s top deep threat locked in for another championship run.

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The numbers tempting the Cowboys into a long-term deal

George Pickens absolute breakout in 2025—hauling in 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns—proved he has become Dak Prescott’s most explosive and reliable top target in Dallas. Averaging a stellar 15.4 yards per catch and earning his first Pro Bowl selection, Pickens established himself as an elite, week-winning weapon who can carry the passing offense.

These numbers provide more than enough leverage for both sides to move past the temporary franchise tag and secure a massive, long-term deal.

A fearsome receiving corps for Dallas

While Pickens has emerged as one of the main offensive leaders of this team, the truth is that America’s Team have more than enough reasons to be dangerous. CeeDee Lamb, Ryan Flournoy, and recently arrived Marquez Valdes-Scantling are some of the names Dak Prescott can rely on through the air.

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