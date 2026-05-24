Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Liga MX Clausura 2026 match on May 24, 2026

Pumas UNAM will play against Cruz Azul at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 final. After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, the second one promises to be exciting with everything yet to be decided. Find out how watch this clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul Tournament Liga MX Date Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul in the USA

Viewers in the United States will have plenty of ways to follow this highly anticipated matchup live. Traditional TV coverage will be offered through CBS Sports Network, Univision, and TUDN.

Fans looking to stream the action online can tune in via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and ViX from virtually any device.

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Can I watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul for free?

Soccer fans in the United States can stream this exciting matchup live through DirecTV Stream and Fubo, with both platforms currently offering a 5-day free trial for eligible new subscribers.

Viewers eager to watch every moment of the match can use either promotional offer to enjoy the full live broadcast at no initial cost before the free trial period concludes. Follow our liveblog of Pumas vs Cruz Azul for minute-by-minute updates!

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The opening leg of this Liga MX final showdown delivered exactly what fans expected: a tightly contested battle between two fierce rivals, with neither side able to break through in a scoreless 0-0 first leg draw.

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While the stalemate left both teams still searching for an edge, it also set the stage for a decisive second leg packed with pressure, intensity, and title implications. Backed by home-field advantage and a strong run throughout both the regular season and the playoffs, Pumas UNAM enter the match with a slight edge on paper.

Still, Cruz Azul remain a dangerous opponent that has consistently shown composure in high-stakes moments, and after surviving the first leg without conceding, they know one victory is all it would take to capture the championship. A win, tie or loss will have different implications for Cruz Azul and Pumas.

Carlos Antuna of Pumas competes for the ball against Omar Campos of Cruz Azul – Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

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Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Predicted Lineups

Pumas UNAM (3-5-2): Keylor Navas, Rodrigo Lopez, Nathan Silva, Ruben Duarte, Santiago Trigos, Juninho, Jordan Carrillo, Pedro Vite, Alvaro Angulo, Robert Morales, Uriel Antuna.

Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Kevin Mier, Ángel Jeremy Márquez, Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Omar Campos, Agustín Palavecino, Amaury Garcia, José Antonio Paradela, Carlos Rodriguez, Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi, Osinachi Christian Ebere.

What time is the Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul match?

The game will take place today, May 24, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM