NY Mets are aware of Francisco Lindor’s primary goal

Francisco Lindor has already brought calm within the New York Mets regarding his availability for Opening Day. Now, the shortstop’s focus shifts to staying on the field as much as possible in an effort to support his teammates throughout the season.

“I want to be out there every day,” he said via the reporter Joel Sherman. Big goals are achieved collectively, and Lindor is not only relying on his teammates—he’s also aiming to do everything he can to support them on the field.

“I take pride in playing. I take pride in being available for my teammates,” he also added. “At the end of the day, I want to help this team win… and the best way I can do that is being on the field.”

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Injuries continue to plague the Mets

The New York Mets have finally moved past the uncertainty surrounding Francisco Lindor’s recovery from hamate bone surgery on his left hand. His return to the lineup provides much-needed veteran leadership just as the regular season begins.

Francisco Lindor #12 and Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets.

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However, Carlos Mendoza must now pivot his strategy once again. He is currently tasked with navigating the roster without Mike Tauchman, who is set to undergo surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee.

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New York Mets’ alternatives at shortstop

Francisco Lindor will be accompanied by a highly versatile group of infielders on the Opening Day roster. Bo Bichette, who was acquired to play third base, serves as the primary high-profile backup at shortstop if needed.

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Additionally, the Mets are expected to carry Vidal Brujan as a key utility player. He provides the team with a reliable defensive option who can cover multiple positions across the diamond.

SurveyCan Francisco Lindor be a key piece for the New York Mets in the 2026 MLB season? Can Francisco Lindor be a key piece for the New York Mets in the 2026 MLB season? already voted 0 people

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The Mets await Opening Day

The New York Mets will officially kick off their 2026 regular season this Thursday, March 26. The game is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET at Citi Field, where they will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for their home opener.