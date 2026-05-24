Lionel Messi injury update: Inter Miami reveal why Argentine star was subbed off before 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi left the Inter Miami match against Philadelphia early, which had everyone wondering what was going on with him, especially with the 2026 World Cup so close. But everything was cleared up to avoid any concerns.

Lionel Messi has sent shockwaves through the soccer world after being substituted during Inter Miami’s high-scoring 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Union. In his final club appearance before joining Argentina for the 2026 World Cup, the legendary forward requested a change in the 73rd minute, sparking immediate concerns about his physical condition heading into the international break.

Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos addressed the situation post-game, noting that while they don’t yet have a medical report, the club “didn’t want to risk anything” with their star player. Hoyos believes Messi was simply suffering from fatigue on a very heavy pitch, rather than a serious muscle tear.

Argentine national team insider Gaston Edul of TyC Sports also reported that the substitution was entirely preventative due to hamstring tightness, reassuring fans that there is no structural injury at this time. Despite the scare, Inter Miami secured the win with two assists from Messi, allowing him to depart for national team duty without further aggravating the sensitive area.

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What happens if Messi is injured?

The tactical flexibility of the Argentine squad allows Scaloni to pivot to a 4-4-2 or a 4-3-3 formation. This depth is reinforced by a long list of reserved forwards, including young stars with enough European experience to choose from, who can provide a mix of youth and technical brilliance.

Guillermo Hoyos considera que Messi está fatigado, esa fue su sensación al Messi salir del terreno.



Considera que la cancha estaba muy pesada.



No existe un reporte médico oficial.#InterMiamiCF #Messi pic.twitter.com/n3i4VFdw4f — José Armando (@Jarm21) May 25, 2026

While no single player can truly replace the impact of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, the presence of clinical finishers like Julian Álvarez and Lautaro Martinez ensures that Argentina will not lack for goals. The national team’s system has evolved to be less dependent on a single individual.

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Ultimately, the goal for Argentina is to arrive at the 2026 World Cup with a fully fit squad, but the recent scare with Messi has proven that the reigning champions are well-prepared for any contingency.