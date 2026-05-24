Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul LIVE: Robert Morales breaks the deadlock! (1-0) Liga MX 2026 Clausura final second leg

Pumas UNAM face Cruz Azul in the Liga MX 2026 Clausura final second leg. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!

Pumas UNAM face Cruz Azul in the second leg of the Liga MX 2026 Clausura final, where the series remains completely open after a tense 0-0 draw in the first leg. While the Universitarios dream of ending a long title drought at home, La Maquina want to lift another championship trophy and close out a tournament in which they established themselves as one of the strongest squads in Mexican soccer. Game is underway!

After the scoreless draw in the opening match, fans from both sides expect a much more intense and entertaining showdown tonight. Both Pumas and Cruz Azul know everything is still on the line, and with the championship at stake, they are expected to leave everything on the field in one of the most anticipated games of the season.

The historical context has also added even more tension to the matchup. Universitarios and Cruz Azul already know what it means to meet in decisive stages, and their recent Liga MX playoff battles have continued to build a rivalry that has become increasingly heated over the years.