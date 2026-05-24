Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul LIVE: Robert Morales breaks the deadlock! (1-0) Liga MX 2026 Clausura final second leg
Pumas UNAM face Cruz Azul in the Liga MX 2026 Clausura final second leg. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!
Pumas UNAM face Cruz Azul in the second leg of the Liga MX 2026 Clausura final, where the series remains completely open after a tense 0-0 draw in the first leg. While the Universitarios dream of ending a long title drought at home, La Maquina want to lift another championship trophy and close out a tournament in which they established themselves as one of the strongest squads in Mexican soccer. Game is underway!
After the scoreless draw in the opening match, fans from both sides expect a much more intense and entertaining showdown tonight. Both Pumas and Cruz Azul know everything is still on the line, and with the championship at stake, they are expected to leave everything on the field in one of the most anticipated games of the season.
The historical context has also added even more tension to the matchup. Universitarios and Cruz Azulalready know what it means to meet in decisive stages, and their recent Liga MX playoff battles have continued to build a rivalry that has become increasingly heated over the years.
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36' - Injury forces Paradela off (1-0)
Cruz Azul make their first substitution of the match as Jose Paradela leaves the field and Gabriel Fernandez comes on. Paradela exits in tears after suffering a hard challenge moments earlier, with the midfielder unable to recover from the knock.
30' - GOOOOOOOOOAL FOR PUMAS UNAM! (1-0)
Pumas UNAM strike first after a brilliant counterattack that begins with a recovery in midfield. Following a quick sequence of passes and a blocked shot intended for Carlos Antuna, the ball falls perfectly to Robert Morales, who fires a powerful strike into the net to ignite the crowd at Estadio Olimpico Universitario.
29' - Rodrigo Lopez tests Kevin Mier (0-0)
Rodrigo Lopez unleashes a powerful shot from outside the box for Pumas UNAM, but Kevin Mier reacts well and makes a strong save to keep the match scoreless.
26' - Cruz Azul come close to the opener! (0-0)
Cruz Azul create a dangerous chance after a great combination play between Jose Paradela and Christian Ebere. The move ends with a cross into the box that finds Carlos Rodriguez, but his finish goes off target.
21' - Match remains highly physical (0-0)
The game continues to be very physical between Pumas and Cruz Azul, with constant fouls interrupting the flow of the match. So far, none of the challenges have been serious, but the intensity on the field remains extremely high.
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16' - Juninho denied with a header (0-0)
Juninho comes close for Pumas with a header from the middle of the box after a dangerous cross delivered by Adalberto Carrasquilla. The attempt is blocked as the Universitarios continue to push forward.
9' - Incredible save by Keylor Navas! (0-0)
Keylor Navas comes up with a spectacular save to keep the match level after a powerful long-range strike from Agustin Palavecino. The Pumas goalkeeper reacted quickly and denied what looked like the first goal for Cruz Azul.
5' - Physical battle early on! (0-0)
The opening minutes suggest this will be a very physical and hard-fought match between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul. Just five minutes into the game, the referee has already called around three fouls as both teams battle intensely for every ball.
0' - Game is underway! (0-0)
Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul are officially underway in the Liga MX 2026 Clausura final second leg at Estadio Olimpico Universitario.
Both teams enter the field for the ceremonial protocol
Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul are now entering the field for the national anthem and the traditional pregame protocol.
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Tonight's venue
Estadio Olimpico Universitario is a multi-purpose stadium located inside Ciudad Universitaria in Mexico City. It was built in 1952 and, at the time, became the largest stadium in Mexico. The venue has a capacity of 69,000 spectators for tonight’s Liga MX 2026 Clausura final second leg between Pumas and Cruz Azul.
Pumas UNAM starting XI
Pumas UNAM officially announced their starting lineup for the Liga MX 2026 Clausura final second leg: Keylor Navas; Ruben Duarte, Nathanael Ananias, Alvaro Angulo, Rodrigo Lopez; Carlos Antuna, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Jordan Carrillo, Pedro Vite; Juninho Vieira, Robert Morales.
Cruz Azul confirmed lineup
Cruz Azul will line up as follows tonight: Kevin Mier; Angel Marquez, Willer Ditta, Amaury Garcia Moreno, Gonzalo Piovi, Omar Campos; Jose Paradela, Agustin Palavecino, Carlos Rodriguez, Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi; Christian Ebere.
Prize money
The club that wins the Liga MX 2026 Clausura title would receive prize money close to $4.1 million, an amount equivalent to more than 70 million Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.
Tonight's referees
Daniel Quintero Huitron will be the referee in charge for tonight’s Liga MX 2026 Clausura final second leg between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM. He will be assisted by Michel Ricardo Espinoza and Michel Alejandro Morales, while Vicente Jassiel Reynoso will serve as the fourth official.
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Start time and how to watch
Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul will get underway at 9:00 PM ET (PT: 6:00 PM)
Emilio Abad is a bilingual journalism graduate from Universidad de Especialidad Espíritu Santo. He joined the Bolavip US team in 2024, bringing with him a deep passion for international soccer and basketball. Emilio has gained valuable experience as a news anchor on a university program and completed an internship at Radio Forever in Guayaquil. He has also covered Liga Pro events in Ecuador, highlighting his expertise in sports reporting. Through these roles, he has built a strong foundation in journalism, with a focus on sports media and storytelling.