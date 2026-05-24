Tarik Skubal rumors: NY Yankees, three other powerhouses emerging as potential landing spots for Tigers ace

Tarik Skubal's future remains a major storyline heading into the final stretch of the regular season, with reports indicating that several powerhouse teams—including the New York Yankees—could be bidding for the Tigers ace.

The trade sweepstakes for Tarik Skubal are reportedly heating up. With the Detroit Tigers plummeting in the standings, MLB executives indicate that the front office may be forced to pivot to a full-scale fire sale ahead of the summer trade deadline, with the New York Yankees reportedly in a pack of four premier powerhouse franchises ready to mount aggressive bids for the elite left-hander.

According to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, Skubal has emerged as the definitive crown jewel of the trade market. Nightengale revealed that the front-office executives across the league view the Yankees, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays as the top four heavyweight suitors prepared to aggressively pursue the frontline starter despite his current stint on the injured list.

Given that Detroit’s chances of extending the 29-year-old ace are virtually non-existent, rival executives reportedly believe Tigers general manager Jeff Greenberg will look to maximize Skubal’s trade value over the next two months rather than risk losing him for nothing down the road.

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While some MLB executives believe that the Tigers already know what to ask to the other franchises for Skubal, his rehabilitation program is progressing ahead of schedule. The left-hander is already throwing full-velocity bullpen sessions in Detroit without experiencing any lingering symptoms, proving he is well on his way to anchoring a postseason rotation.

Tarik Skubal continues drawing trade speculation.

Tarik Skubal’s recent injury and recovery timeline

Skubal’s injury is one of the things that the Tigers could consider to trade him, as the player is currently sidelined following a mid-season injury scare. On May 6, the Tigers’ ace underwent a non-invasive arthroscopic elbow procedure to remove loose bodies, a development that initially sent shockwaves through the organization.

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Fortunately for Detroit and potential suitors, the left-hander is already throwing full-velocity bullpen sessions without experiencing any lingering symptoms. His accelerated recovery puts him on a clear trajectory to return to the mound well before the August trade deadline, minimizing risk for clubs looking to make a blockbuster move.

Why the Tigers are reportedly listening to trade offers

The rumor mill surrounding Skubal’s potential departure has intensified due to a perfect storm of Detroit’s current standing and looming financial realities. The Tigers have plummeted to the bottom of the AL Central, making them obvious sellers as the high-stakes summer trade deadline approaches.

Compounding the team’s on-field struggles is Skubal’s soaring market value; he is currently playing under a one-year, $32 million deal secured through a historic arbitration hearing and is widely expected to command a free-agent contract exceeding $400 million this winter.

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While Detroit desperately needs a franchise star to anchor its rebuild, the front office simply cannot risk losing a generational talent for nothing in free agency if a long-term extension remains out of reach.