The MLB teams seem to have everything ready for what will be the regular season, and the adjustments in spring training are showing the possible rotations that the franchises could use during the 162 games of the regular season.

Major League Baseball regular seasons start on April 7 with a game between the New York Yankees and Boston Redsox at 1:05 PM (ET). The opening day is something highly anticipated after so many problems due to the negotiations during the lockout.

The lineups during spring training offer a view of what the team will use during the regular season, it will not be exactly the same but thanks to that little information it is possible to do a projected pitcher rotation.

There are obvious names among the pitchers in the rotations, like Carlos Carrasco, Corbin Burnes, Jose Berrios, Justin Verlander among others. The important thing is that most of the big names are healthy for the regular season.

Top 5 projected rotations for the upcoming 2022 MLB regular season

1. Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes (RHP)

Brandon Woodruff (RHP)

Freddy Peralta (RHP)

Adrian Houser (RHP)

Eric Lauer (LHP)

The Brewers are likely to keep their rotation to 5-6 pitchers this season with Burnes and Woodruff leading the rotation as both are the best pitchers the Brewers have, one was awared with the NL Cy Young and the other was named All Stars.

2. New York Mets

Jacob deGrom (RHP)

Max Scherzer (RHP)

Chris Bassitt (RHP)

Carlos Carrasco (RHP)

Taijuan Walker (RHP)

The Mets don't have a top left handed pitcher for the upcoming season, but with the talent in the Mets' projected rotation it will be more than enough to get the season off to a good start. But a few days before the start of the regular season, deGrom was placed on the injured list for 4 weeks, the Mets lose a key player.

3. Houston Astros

Justin Verlander (RHP)

Framber Valdez (RHP)

Luis Garcia (RHP)

José Urquidy (RHP)

Jake Odorizzi (RHP)

The Astros with Verlander in a projected rotation have more options to rest other top pitchers like Valdez and Garcia. The only bad news is that the Astros will be without Greinke this season and Lance McCullers Jr will be unavailable for the first few weeks of the 2022 regular season due to surgery.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

Walker Buehler (RHP)

Julio Urías (LHP)

Clayton Kershaw (LHP)

Andrew Heaney (LHP)

Tyler Anderson (LHP)

Despite the absences due to medical problems (May and Duffy), the Dodgers have a good likely rotation for the upcoming season. Buehler is in good shape and Urias is another reliable pitcher with 6 years with the team.

5. New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole (RHP)

Jordan Montgomery (LHP)

Luis Severino (RHP)

Nestor Cortes (LHP)

Jameson Taillon (RHP)

The Yankees rotation is one of the hardest to project, but what is certain is that Cole will be at the top of the list. He is the Yankees' main weapon to start the 2022 MLB season, and with Montgomerry and Severino things could be more efficient for the Yankees' defense in the regular season.

